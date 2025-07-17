The Art of Mentoring: A Timeless Strategy for Student Success

In today’s world of streaming, social media, and artificial intelligence, one timeless tool continues to change lives—mentoring. While platforms and trends evolve rapidly, the power of meaningful, one-on-one human connection remains essential—especially in higher education.

Mentoring has long been a personal passion of mine. I’ve been fortunate to serve as both a mentee—learning from exceptional administrators, students, and community leaders—and a mentor to students, peers, and young professionals. Some individuals I didn’t even know I was mentoring have later told me, “I saw how you handled that,” or “Something you said made all the difference.” That’s the quiet power of mentoring—it creates ripple effects far beyond the moment.

While I can't cover every facet of mentoring in a single article, I want to share three core principles—backed by research and real-world experience—that colleges should consider when developing or enhancing mentoring programs. When implemented intentionally, these strategies support student retention, confidence, and engagement.

1. Pre-College Programs Build Belonging Before Day One

Mentoring begins before the first day of class. Whether through summer bridge programs, orientation, or admitted student days, early connections matter. These pre-college experiences help students build confidence, find community, and understand how to access resources.

Programs shouldn’t be a one-size-fits-all. A student working full-time may benefit most from a one-day orientation, while another might thrive in a multi-week bridge experience. What matters most is that students meet staff, faculty, and peers before the semester begins. It reduces anxiety, boosts preparedness, and sets a tone for proactive engagement.

This kind of mentoring isn’t just about academic readiness—it’s about social and emotional readiness. Students who participate in early programs often start the semester more confident and better connected, which increases persistence throughout the year.

2. Mentoring Encourages Student-Faculty Engagement

One of the most important outcomes of mentoring is increased student-faculty interaction. In my doctoral research, students in mentoring programs were significantly more likely to speak with their instructors—both in and out of class. That matters.

Mentors help students advocate for themselves: attending office hours, asking questions, participating in class, and pursuing tutoring or extra credit. These small behaviors build confidence—and they add up to academic success.

Many programs include workshops on public speaking, communication, and self-advocacy. These skills transfer beyond the classroom—to internships, jobs, and life. Mentors also encourage students to join clubs, attend events, and engage in activities that make them more visible—and more valued—on campus.

3. Mentoring Connects Students to Campus Resources

Students in mentoring programs use support services more than their peers. But it’s not just because someone told them—they go because a mentor walked them there.

Mentors demystify offices like financial aid, counseling, and career services. They make introductions and encourage follow-through. I often advise mentees to build relationships with at least five staff or faculty members—people they can turn to for help, advice, or encouragement. Sometimes students just need a reason to show up—and showing up is half the battle.

We’ve seen measurable increases in resource utilization among mentored students. Even if they don’t get what they need right away, they’ve learned how to seek help—an essential life skill.

Mentors also promote extracurricular involvement—another key factor in retention. Whether it’s joining a club, attending a campus event, or just leaving the residence hall, students who connect beyond the classroom are more likely to succeed.

The Bottom Line: These three practices—pre-college connection, faculty engagement, and resource access—form the foundation of effective student mentoring. Institutions that embrace them and embed mentoring into the student experience will see gains in retention, satisfaction, and success.

Here’s the good news: you don’t have to call it mentoring. Call it coaching, guiding, or partnering—whatever fits your campus culture. What matters most is intentional, ongoing human connection.

Mentoring still works. Let’s keep it alive.

Dr. Daniel JJ McEachern serves as Vice President of Student Services at Mitchell Community College.