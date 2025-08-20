What Black Colleges Must Do to Address the Political Economy of Attention

This fall, a new generation of students will arrive on the campuses of Black Institutions of Higher Education (BIHE), entering a unique and complex historical moment. The current political climate, marked by a renewed assault on higher education and efforts to dismantle diversity-focused initiatives, coincides with a surge in interest in BIHEs. As news articles highlight a renewed desire for Black students to attend these institutions, a critical question arises: What will their experience be, and how can BIHEs best prepare them for the challenges of our time?

Today’s students, part of Generation Z, have been immersed in an artificial intelligence-driven world since childhood. From gaming and social media apps to automated phone systems, they have been subtly brainwashed by algorithms that curate personalized virtual realities. This “algorithmic indoctrination” often creates voluntary prisoners in a digital world, where content is tailored to their preferences, limiting exposure to different ideas and fostering shallow engagement. This war for minds and thoughts plays out in the political economy of attention.

Political Economy of Attention is a framework for understanding how attention, a limited human resource, is managed, commodified, and manipulated within a socio-political context, especially in the digital age. In essence, it examines how power, governance, and economic interests influence what people pay attention to and, in turn, how this shapes public opinion, political behavior, and social values.

For example, social media algorithms are designed to maximize engagement by capturing and holding a user’s attention. This can lead to echo chambers, the spread of misinformation, and a decline in critical thinking, all of which have significant political and educational consequences. Therefore, the political economy of attention is about how the competition for our mental focus shapes our worldview and the way we govern ourselves.

In this new political economy of attention, apps like TikTok, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Fizz craft insular worlds that often discourage deep thinking, meaningful social interaction, and personal development.

In the past, college students were introduced to the world of knowledge through books, debates on grand issues, and the careful cultivation of critical thinking. This process helped them discern what was legitimate and factual. Today, many students struggle to read an entire book, formulate a thought without the help of AI, or hold extended conversations with their peers or adults. This over-reliance on digital tools and curated content contributes to a sense of isolation and depression, as genuine communal bonds are not being formed in the physical world.

BIHE’s have always claimed to excel at fostering a sense of belonging and nurturing a strong sense of identity in our students. We provide authentic role models who understand and validate the experiences of Black people, offering pathways to aspiration and success. The ability to be seen authentically, heard expressively, and embraced culturally is a hallmark of the BIHE experience.

Our new political economy of attention poses a significant challenge to the BIHE tradition. Professor Jelani Favor’s concept of a “second curriculum” must now include a reorientation on how we socialize students to become discerning, connected, and knowledgeable in the age of AI. The deep focus required for academic work is being eroded by the temptation to use AI to generate summaries or essays, bypassing the vital process of being present with one’s readings and thoughts. This loss of attention will inevitably lead to a miseducated student body, ill-equipped to become competent in their future professions.

To combat the isolating effects of the digital world, BIHE’s must pivot from ordinary student orientations. They must draw from their deep history and traditions to ensure students don’t become disengaged. The goal should be to convert isolation and individuality into socialization and community building.

BIHE’s can ensure their students thrive in the face of modern challenges by focusing on two key areas: attention presence and cultivating purpose.

To foster attention presence, BIHE’s must actively encourage students to engage fully with their academic work and social interactions. This means creating an environment where students can be present without the constant pull of digital distractions, allowing for deeper learning and more meaningful connections. By creating assignments and lectures that promote focus and mindful engagement, our institutions can help students develop the critical thinking skills and intellectual discipline that are often eroded by the fragmented nature of today’s digital world.

Beyond just presence, we must help students cultivate a strong sense of purpose. They should connect their studies to a larger calling that transforms them into healthy, engaged, and productive citizens who have desire to build a world that dismantles systems of oppression and fight for justice for Black communities. By linking academic pursuits to a greater cause, students are more likely to stay motivated, engaged, and woke. This approach transforms education from a mere accumulation of facts into a powerful tool for personal and communal growth, equipping students not only with the skills to succeed in their careers but also with the drive to become agents of change in the world.

The political economy of attention is the single most important issue of our time on our campuses. To build our new Paideia is going to take faculty, staff, and administrators to seriously and systematically prepare students to thrive in a world that is increasingly vying for their attention.

______________

Dr. Joseph L. Jones is Executive Director of the W.E.B. Du Bois Southern Center for Studies in Public Policy and Associate Professor of Political Science at Clark Atlanta University. He is author of “Black, Not Historically Black: Towards the Pan Black College and University.”