Booklist on The Student Debt Crisis: America’s Moral Urgency

“Watson, professor, journalist, and executive editor of Diverse: Issues in Higher Education delivers a different perspective on the current U.S. student-debt crisis. He explains that of the 45 million people who owe 1.7 trillion in student-loan debt, women hold nearly two-thirds of that, with the crisis disproportionately affecting brown and Black students. Chapters examine the factors driving the crisis, including legislation. He shares narratives from college administrators, students, and others in the field to give a broad view of the issue of access to higher education. As Watson examines the question of who gets into college, he delves into socioeconomic barriers students face. He also addresses hidden costs including affording textbooks, a lack of money for food, additional fees, and juggling work with studies. As the student-debt crisis continues to persist, many will find this book insightful, well researched, and easy to read. It will appeal to those interested in civil rights and college admissions and to parents and students who are navigating the cost and decisions regarding higher education.” —Jennifer Adams

Young Adult: College-bound teens will find useful information here as they contemplate payment options for higher education. JA.