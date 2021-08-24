Alum Creates Social Justice Fund and Scholarship at Central College

Central College in Pella, Iowa has received a $500,000 donation from Dr. Paul Poppen for the purpose of creating the Poppen Fund for Social Justice Programs and the Poppen Diversity Scholarship.

“Some of the facts we've known for a long time about social equity haven't been brought into a framework where people can really think about and discuss them to try to figure out what we can do to make things better," said Poppen, a 1969 alum. "And I want to encourage the Central community to listen, to learn and to do what they can."

The Poppen Diversity Scholarship will be used to support students who are traditionally underrepresented in higher education, and the Poppen Fund for Social Justice Programs will support research, scholarship, education, and developmental activities associated with social justice. This includes any area that social justice impacts, like finance, health, legal, and environmental.

Poppen is currently the Thelma Hunt Professor of Psychology at George Washington University in Washington, D.C, where he has taught for nearly 50 years. He served as chair of the department of psychology for 12 years.

“The Poppen Fund for Social Justice Programs will provide the critical funding needed to strengthen our efforts as we continue to build a world that is more equitable and just for all. We are all excited to see how this new fund creates meaningful change and positive impact moving forward,” said Michelle Wilkie, director of development at Central College.