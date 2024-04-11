Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

College Hiring Dips, But Most Employers Will Maintain or Increase Hiring

Johnny Jackson
Apr 11, 2024

Figure1Figure1While 17.4% of respondents plan to decrease hires, nearly 83% of employers anticipate increasing (24.9%) or maintaining (57.7%) hiring for the college Class of 2024, according to research conducted by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE).

Planned cuts mean overall hiring projections are down 5.8% from last year, NACE’s Job Outlook 2024 Spring Update survey found. (See Figure 1.)

“Our data indicate that decreases are largely tied to particular respondents, especially by industry,” says NACE President and CEO Shawn VanDerziel. “When taken in the context of coming off historic hiring that followed the pandemic, and in light of industry’s impact on the hiring outlook, the overall drop in hiring for the Class of 2024 is neither unexpected nor necessarily dire.”

The research shows industries with large decreases in hiring this year include chemical (pharmaceutical) manufacturers, which planned a hiring increase of slightly more than 30% last year but expect to decrease hiring by almost 13% for the Class of 2024. The same is true for computer and electronics manufacturers as their planned increase for last year’s class (19.1%) has dropped to a decrease of almost 12% this year.

In the business sector, finance, insurance, and real estate organizations are planning a 14.5% decrease in hiring this year as opposed to their 16.7% increase last year. While most employers in these industries are maintaining their hiring from one year to the next, there are many companies that will be hiring less, causing an overall decrease.

In contrast, industries with newly positive projections include miscellaneous manufacturing (20.3% this year compared to -4.6% last year), utilities (0.3% compared to -39.0%), and miscellaneous professional services (5.8% compared to -16.6%). (See Figure 2.)

Figure 2Figure 2“Both the gains and cutbacks reflect a return to ‘normal’ hiring plans and mean that while some graduates will have more opportunities than their counterparts from the Class of 2023, others in the current class will need to be flexible — and even creative — in their job search,” says VanDerziel.

Suggested for You
Sen. Bernie Sanders
Leadership & Policy
Senators Concerned About FAFSA Form Error Harming Students in Mixed-Status Families
Rob Reddy
Student Issues
Saint Louis University Suspends Financial Aid Deadlines, Debuts Financial Aid Estimator
Under Secretary James Kvaal
Leadership & Policy
Education Department to Host Additional Negotiated Rulemaking Session for Debt Relief
State Sen. Derek Slap
Leadership & Policy
Connecticut Lawmakers May Consider Legacy Admissions Ban
Related Stories
Dr. Timothy Renick
Student Issues
Guide Offers Playbook for Building an In-House Student Coaching Program
Dr. Brittani Williams
Student Issues
Report: State Financial Aid Programs Show Varying Levels of Accessibility and Equity
Adam Lehman
Student Issues
Survey: 87% of Jewish Parents Say Rising Antisemitism Impacts College Selection
Susie Rafiu, forward for Columbia University Women's Basketball.
Student Issues
TIDES Report: Women’s Basketball Student-Athletes Continue to Outperform Their Male Counterparts
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Open Rank Professor of Counselor Education
Virginia Commonwealth University
Manager of Benefits
Tarrant County College District
Assistant Professor of Mathematics
California State University, Stanislaus
Assistant or Associate Professor in Research, Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center
University of Kentucky
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers