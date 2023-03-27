New York State Funds $4 Million CUNY Student Internship Program

New York state is funding a $4 million internship program to give City University of New York (CUNY) students work experience and $20 an hour at no cost to employers, including small businesses, tech startups, non-profits, corporations, and government agencies.

The program, Spring Forward, has 10-week internships that started in February.

"With access to quality and affordable higher education and employment opportunities, CUNY students have the chance to climb the ladder of success and help build a better New York for future generations," said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. "The Spring Forward program is not only helping students earn valuable career experience, but also helping local employers connect with top-tier talent, underscoring our commitment to supporting students so they can earn their degree and enter into a rewarding career."

City University of New York Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said: "80% of CUNY students stay in New York, helping businesses and non-profit employers to innovate, reach new markets, and thrive."

On average, 60% of employers prefer to hire graduates and workers with internship experience, said Assemblymember Patricia Fahy.

“Internship experience translates into real-world career experience and readiness that helps to leverage better pay, benefits, and economic empowerment post-college, and today's announcement will recruit even more students to CUNY's Spring Forward program,” Fahy said. “Furthermore, paid internships are more likely to translate into job offers, and connecting employers with new generations of skilled workers is a win-win for our not just our students and universities, but economy more broadly."