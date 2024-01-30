Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Over 3.1M FASFA Forms Submitted: Education Department

Johnny Jackson
Jan 30, 2024

More than 3.1 million Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) forms have been successfully submitted since the 2024-25 redesigned application went live Dec. 30, according to newly released data from the U.S. Department of Education.

The data come a few weeks after ED announced more than one million FAFSA forms had been submitted and the form were accessible 24/7.

James KvaalJames KvaalED updated the supporting tables used in the Student Aid Index calculation — which replaced the Expected Family Contribution formula — that account for inflation. The updated SAI tables allow students to benefit from an additional $1.8 billion in aid and ensure that all students can access the maximum financial aid for which they are eligible.

“The Better FAFSA makes it as simple and easy as possible for families to get help paying for college, and updating our tables will help even more students get the help they need” said Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal. “Updating our calculations will help students qualify for as much financial aid as possible. Thank you to the financial aid advisers, college counselors, and many others helping us put students first.”

ED plans to begin transmitting batches of FAFSA information, known as the Institutional Student Information Record, to schools and state agencies in the first half of March. Students will also be able to make corrections to their form starting in the first half of March.

“Students, parents, and families continue to share with us how easy and fast it is to complete and submit the 2024-25 FAFSA form,” said Federal Student Aid Chief Richard Cordray.

“We remain committed to ensuring students and families have stable and secure access to more than $114 billion in federal financial aid,” continued Cordray. “We know how crucial this support is to pursue higher education, particularly for the most underserved communities, and the positive ripple effects an education beyond high school makes in the lives of millions, their communities, and the country.”

Suggested for You
Michael Koppenheffer
Health
Survey: Student Cite Mental Health Concerns and Anxieties As Possible Deterrents for College
Greg Taylor
Students
NBA Foundation, College Possible Team Up to Help Close Access and Success Gap
Rabbi Jonah Zinn
Student Issues
University of Florida Hillel Combats Antisemitism with ‘Spread Cream Cheese, Not Hate’ Event
Edith Rangel is one of 250 permanent employees who will benefit from an increase in San Diego Community College District's minimum wage to $30.58. Previously, it was $22.13.
Community Colleges
Community College District’s New Minimum Wage Nearly Double State’s Floor
Related Stories
Greg Taylor
Students
NBA Foundation, College Possible Team Up to Help Close Access and Success Gap
The Georgia State University College of Education & Human Development is expected to support the professional development of 270 metro Atlanta educators over three years.
Students
Georgia State Prep Program Seeks to Retain Local Teachers
Dr. Miguel Cardona
Students
Biden-Harris Administration Awards $25M to Advance Career Connected High Schools
West Virginia State University is launching a Doctorate of Education in Leadership Studies Program.
Students
West Virginia State University Launches First Doctorate Degree Program
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
President
Florida Polytechnic University
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Tennessee Tech University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Baker College System
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers