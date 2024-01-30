Over 3.1M FASFA Forms Submitted: Education Department

More than 3.1 million Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) forms have been successfully submitted since the 2024-25 redesigned application went live Dec. 30, according to newly released data from the U.S. Department of Education.

The data come a few weeks after ED announced more than one million FAFSA forms had been submitted and the form were accessible 24/7.

ED updated the supporting tables used in the Student Aid Index calculation — which replaced the Expected Family Contribution formula — that account for inflation. The updated SAI tables allow students to benefit from an additional $1.8 billion in aid and ensure that all students can access the maximum financial aid for which they are eligible.

“The Better FAFSA makes it as simple and easy as possible for families to get help paying for college, and updating our tables will help even more students get the help they need” said Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal. “Updating our calculations will help students qualify for as much financial aid as possible. Thank you to the financial aid advisers, college counselors, and many others helping us put students first.”

ED plans to begin transmitting batches of FAFSA information, known as the Institutional Student Information Record, to schools and state agencies in the first half of March. Students will also be able to make corrections to their form starting in the first half of March.

“Students, parents, and families continue to share with us how easy and fast it is to complete and submit the 2024-25 FAFSA form,” said Federal Student Aid Chief Richard Cordray.

“We remain committed to ensuring students and families have stable and secure access to more than $114 billion in federal financial aid,” continued Cordray. “We know how crucial this support is to pursue higher education, particularly for the most underserved communities, and the positive ripple effects an education beyond high school makes in the lives of millions, their communities, and the country.”