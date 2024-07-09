NACUBO Student Success Hub Highlights Financial Links to Equitable Student Outcomes

The National Association of College and University Business Officers is launching its NACUBO Student Success Hub to advance strategic financing for equitable student outcomes.

The NACUBO Student Success Hub, a compilation of free toolkits and resources for higher education professionals, is part of efforts to fully integrate student success initiatives with institution-wide finance plans, according to NACUBO President and CEO Kara D. Freeman.

“It is clear that chief business officers can be the catalysts for sustainable institutional change, and with the generous assistance of our funders, the new NACUBO Student Success Hub will help identify institutional opportunities to center the CBO and business office in ways to invigorate collaborative campus teams and affect real improvement for all students,” said Freeman.

The project is funded by grants from Ascendium Education Group, College Futures Foundation, and Trellis Foundation and is a result of more than two years of discovery and design work among 26 community colleges, four-year institutions, and regional systems.

The NACUBO Student Success Hub offers a model of practice for business officers to follow to ensure they are prioritizing financial resources, central resources (time, money, and staffing), and institutional capacity in strategic, impactful ways to meet student needs and improve their outcomes. Institutions will be able to leverage tools to explore, share, collaborate, and affect change in the spirit of helping every student succeed.

Toolkits are organized in three focus areas to ensure comprehensive support and targeted approaches, helping institutions to dedicate resources that are most relevant to their specific challenges and goals. Those areas include data to inform decisions (infrastructure, analytics, and Usage), financial resource optimization for students using an enhanced ROI concept, and student-centered planning, processes, and budgeting.

An accompanying piece, "Charting the Future: NACUBO’s Blueprint for Student-Centered Strategic Finance," presents a strategic framework, and supports consideration of how to operationalize resource allocation practices that fit institutions’ unique needs.