Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

NACUBO Student Success Hub Highlights Financial Links to Equitable Student Outcomes

Johnny Jackson
Jul 9, 2024

The National Association of College and University Business Officers is launching its NACUBO Student Success Hub to advance strategic financing for equitable student outcomes.

Kara D. FreemanKara D. FreemanThe NACUBO Student Success Hub, a compilation of free toolkits and resources for higher education professionals, is part of efforts to fully integrate student success initiatives with institution-wide finance plans, according to NACUBO President and CEO Kara D. Freeman.

“It is clear that chief business officers can be the catalysts for sustainable institutional change, and with the generous assistance of our funders, the new NACUBO Student Success Hub will help identify institutional opportunities to center the CBO and business office in ways to invigorate collaborative campus teams and affect real improvement for all students,” said Freeman.

The project is funded by grants from Ascendium Education Group, College Futures Foundation, and Trellis Foundation and is a result of more than two years of discovery and design work among 26 community colleges, four-year institutions, and regional systems.

The NACUBO Student Success Hub offers a model of practice for business officers to follow to ensure they are prioritizing financial resources, central resources (time, money, and staffing), and institutional capacity in strategic, impactful ways to meet student needs and improve their outcomes. Institutions will be able to leverage tools to explore, share, collaborate, and affect change in the spirit of helping every student succeed.

Toolkits are organized in three focus areas to ensure comprehensive support and targeted approaches, helping institutions to dedicate resources that are most relevant to their specific challenges and goals. Those areas include data to inform decisions (infrastructure, analytics, and Usage), financial resource optimization for students using an enhanced ROI concept, and student-centered planning, processes, and budgeting.

An accompanying piece, "Charting the Future: NACUBO’s Blueprint for Student-Centered Strategic Finance," presents a strategic framework, and supports consideration of how to operationalize resource allocation practices that fit institutions’ unique needs.

Read Next
Kimberlé Crenshaw
Students
Civil Rights Leaders Endorse Freedom to Learn Campaign
July 9, 2024
Suggested for You
University of Vermont
Students
University of Vermont Launches ‘Grow Local News Reporting’ Effort
Michael Reid Jr
Rising Graduate Scholars
Impacting Policy and Creating Greater Equity
Victor Wing Heng Yuen
Rising Graduate Scholars
Hitting the High Notes
Eric Ingram
Rising Graduate Scholars
Focus on Athletes and Concussions
Related Stories
Kimberlé Crenshaw
Students
Civil Rights Leaders Endorse Freedom to Learn Campaign
University of Vermont
Students
University of Vermont Launches ‘Grow Local News Reporting’ Effort
Johns Hopkins University
Students
Bloomberg Donates $1B to Johns Hopkins
David Kennedy 4 Wnl U07 Yz98 Unsplash
Students
Chaos and Confusion: The State of Student Loans
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Dean for the School of Health Services
Anthem Executive
Analyst, IT Senior Reporting
Austin Community College
Communications Officer II- (Hybrid)
Georgia Tech
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers