Michigan Awards Nearly $1M to Students Through FAFSA Completion Initiative

Walter Hudson
Jul 29, 2025

Michigan officials celebrated a milestone in college access this week as 50 students received nearly $1 million in awards through the state's innovative "Ticket to Tuition" giveaway, a program designed to incentivize FAFSA completion among first-time filers.

From left: Ryan Fewins-Bliss, Michigan College Access Network;Dr. Laurie Claybo, Wayne State University;Lukas Gojcaj, student winner;Lamya Robinson, student winner, Cadie Benedict, student winner, Graceful Tompkins, student winner;Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II;Ah'ja McCoy, student winner;Nathan Herbert, student winner and Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential.From left: Ryan Fewins-Bliss, Michigan College Access Network;Dr. Laurie Claybo, Wayne State University;Lukas Gojcaj, student winner;Lamya Robinson, student winner, Cadie Benedict, student winner, Graceful Tompkins, student winner;Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II;Ah'ja McCoy, student winner;Nathan Herbert, student winner and Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential.Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II joined state education leaders at Wayne State University to announce the winners, who received either $10,000 or $50,000 awards deposited into Michigan Education Savings Program accounts. The initiative, launched by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration in partnership with the Michigan College Access Network (MCAN), drew more than 21,000 entries from students who completed their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the first time.

"Every student in Michigan deserves a fair shot at success, no matter their background, zip code or income," Gilchrist said during the announcement. The program represents a creative solution to a persistent challenge in higher education: encouraging students, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds, to navigate the often-complex financial aid process.

The timing of the initiative proves particularly significant given ongoing concerns about declining FAFSA completion rates nationally. By gamifying the financial aid application process, Michigan officials sought to address what Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, director of the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP), described as a critical barrier to college enrollment.

"The 50 winners we announced today, and the thousands of other FAFSA filers, now have a head start on their future," Walker-Griffea said. "College, skilled trades and career training aren't just for some, they're for everyone."

The program's impact extends beyond the immediate winners. By May's end, approximately 50,000 students had completed the FAFSA, with 21,112 entering the giveaway. This surge in applications opens doors to various federal and state financial aid programs, including Pell Grants, the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, and the Community College Guarantee.

For many recipients, the awards represent transformative opportunities. 

Cadie Benedict, a $50,000 winner heading to Michigan State University, explained how the prize changed her educational trajectory. 

"MSU was my dream, but I was leaning toward community college because it would be a lot cheaper," she said. "Now, I get to join my sister at my dream school, and I don't have to worry about how I'm going to pay for it."

The multigenerational impact of the program emerged as a recurring theme. Lukas Gojcaj, another $50,000 winner attending Wayne State University, highlighted how his award affects his entire family. 

"I am the oldest and the first to go to college," he said. "This award allows my parents to save even more money for my brothers and sister so that they can go to college when the time comes."

Ryan Fewins-Bliss, executive director at MCAN, praised the program's innovative approach to addressing college access barriers. 

"It proved that when we show up for students with encouragement, clear information and real incentives, they respond with action," he said.

The initiative aligns with Michigan's broader "Sixty by 30" goal, which aims for at least 60% of state residents to hold a degree or skills certificate by 2030. This ambitious target reflects growing recognition of the economic imperative for postsecondary education in an increasingly knowledge-based economy.

Michigan's comprehensive approach to college affordability includes several groundbreaking programs. Michigan Reconnect provides tuition-free community college access for residents 25 and older, while the Michigan Guarantee ensures recent high school graduates can earn associate degrees or skills certificates without tuition costs at local community colleges.

The state's investment in educational access has yielded significant results. Over the past four years, the Whitmer-Gilchrist administration has helped create more than 22,000 new apprenticeships and expanded Career and Technical Education programs, demonstrating a commitment to multiple pathways for career advancement.

As states nationwide grapple with declining college enrollment rates and persistent equity gaps in higher education, Michigan's approach offers a replicable model for using targeted incentives to promote educational advancement.  Higher education experts say that the program's success in generating both immediate winners and broader FAFSA completion suggests that innovative outreach strategies can effectively address longstanding barriers to college access.

 

