AAC&U Announces 2023 Recipients of Annual K. Patricia Cross Future Leaders Award

The American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) has announced the 2023 recipients of its annual K. Patricia Cross Future Leaders Award.

The award recognizes graduate students demonstrating exemplary promise as future higher education leaders and committed to academic innovation in equity, community engagement, and teaching and learning. It is open to doctoral-level graduate students planning careers in higher ed and nominated by faculty or an administrator. Graduate students in fields where the master’s degree is the terminal degree are also eligible.

All award finalists are also being inducted into the AAC&U Future Leaders Society, which gives access to opportunities for professional development, networking, mentorship, faculty training, and an exclusive virtual community to support engagement, collaboration, and support.

“The inductees into the AAC&U Future Leaders Society share a profound commitment to high-quality teaching and learning, equity, and community engagement,” said Dr. Kathryn Enke, strategist for presidential initiatives at AAC&U. “AAC&U is honored to recognize their accomplishments as graduate students and to support their potential to shape the future of higher education.”

Award winners and Future Leaders Society inductees will be recognized at AAC&U’s annual meeting in San Francisco Jan. 18–20, 2023.