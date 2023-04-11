AERA Announces Winners of 2023 Excellence in Education Research Awards

Arrman Kyaw
Apr 11, 2023

The American Educational Research Association (AERA) has announced the 15 winners of its 2023 awards for excellence in education research.Dr. Felice J. LevineDr. Felice J. Levine

The winners included Dr. James A. Banks, Kerry and Linda Killinger Endowed Chair in Diversity Studies Emeritus at the University of Washington, for the Distinguished Contributions to Research in Education Award; Dr. Linda Darling-Hammond, president and CEO of the Learning Policy Institute, for the Distinguished Public Service Award; and Natalie Moore from WBEZ for the Excellence in Media Reporting on Education Research Award, among others.

“We are honored to present this year’s awards to an excellent and deserving group of scholars,” said AERA Executive Director Dr. Felice J. Levine. “Their contributions to education research, across all career stages and fields, have made and continue to make a difference in the lives of students and educators.”

Additionally, noted scholar and public intellectual Dr. Marc Lamont Hill of Temple University will receive the 2023 Social Justice in Education Award and Dr. Christopher Emdin of the University of Southern California will receive the Exemplary Contributions to Practice-Engaged Research Award. 

AERA will present the awards at the 2023 Annual Meeting Apr. 15, at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.


Related Stories
Chancellor Julianna Barnes Lois Elfman
2023
Dr. Julianna M. Asperin Barnes, South Orange County Community College District
Dr Kiki Baker Barnes Personality Head Shot
2023
Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes, Gulf Coast Athletic Conference
Dr Vanessa Beasley Lois Elfman
2023
Dr. Vanessa B. Beasley, Trinity University
Dr Joy Buolamwini
2023
Dr. Joy Buolamwini, Algorithmic Justice League
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Rollins School of Public Health Endowed Chair of the Department of Health Policy and Management (HPM)
Emory University
Baker College System
Research Biologist (Computational)/Animal Scientist
USDA-Agriculture Research Service-Dairy Forage Research
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Postdoctoral Lecturer (Full-Time, Non-Tenure Track), Department of Psychology
New York Univ Arts and Science
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet Dr. Steven R. Gonzales, Recipient of the 2023 Diverse Champions Award
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs