Dr. Deborah Tannen



Title: University professor, Georgetown University

Author of more than 20 books, Tannen is university professor and professor of linguistics at Georgetown University. She has been a McGraw Distinguished Lecturer at Princeton University and a fellow at the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences, following a term in residence at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, N.J. The topics of her articles and books include analysis of conversational discourse, spoken and written language, and the relationship between conversational and literary discourse, narrative, and gender and language.



