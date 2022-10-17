Dr. Beverly Tatum

Oct 17, 2022

Tatum Beverly
Title: President, Spelman College

 Recognized as a scholar, teacher, race-relations expert and leader in higher education, Tatum became the ninth president of Spelman College in 2002. She is also known as a promoter of racial identity development theory and as the author of the best-selling Can We Talk About Race? And Other Conversations in an Era of School Resegregation. She has been a faculty member at the University of California at Santa Barbara and Mount Holyoke College, where she also served as dean and acting president.


