Dr. Donna Shalala

Oct 17, 2022

Shalala Donna
Title: President, University of Miami

Shalala became professor of political science and president of the University of Miami in June 2001 after eight years as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. Shalala has more than 30 years of experience as a scholar, teacher and administrator. In 2011, she was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, N.Y. She has held tenured professorships at Columbia University, the City University of New York and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. 

Read Next
Tatum Beverly
2014
Dr. Beverly Tatum
October 17, 2022
Related Stories
Tatum Beverly
2014
Dr. Beverly Tatum
Simmons Ruth
2014
Ruth Simmons
Tannen Deborah
2014
Dr. Deborah Tannen
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Associate Vice President and Dean of Students
Salve Regina University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Residence Life Coordinator
University of South Carolina
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Professor of Practice in Screenwriting
Southern Methodist University Film and Media Arts
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Believe that You Can: Succeeding as a First-Generation Student with Dr. Julianna Barnes
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs