Dr. Donna Shalala



Title: President, University of Miami



Shalala became professor of political science and president of the University of Miami in June 2001 after eight years as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. Shalala has more than 30 years of experience as a scholar, teacher and administrator. In 2011, she was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, N.Y. She has held tenured professorships at Columbia University, the City University of New York and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

