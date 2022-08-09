Title: Vice President for Student Development Service Tarrant County College

Dr. Julie Amon has been a long-time champion of student success and academic excellence. Prior to her arrival earlier this month at Tarrant County College, Amon was vice president of academic affairs at Paul Quinn College (PQC) — the historically Black college in Dallas, Texas. She has also served as vice chancellor for undergraduate education and student success at Rutgers University–Camden. During her five-year tenure at Rutgers University–Camden, Amon was praised for jumpstarting several on-campus initiatives, including the creation of an eLearning Conference and a Digital Teaching Fellows initiative.



