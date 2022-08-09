Julie Amon

Aug 9, 2022

Title: Vice President for Student Development Service Tarrant County College

Dr. Julie Amon has been a long-time champion of student success and academic excellence. Prior to her arrival earlier this month at Tarrant County College, Amon was vice president of academic affairs at Paul Quinn College (PQC) — the historically Black college in Dallas, Texas. She has also served as vice chancellor for undergraduate education and student success at Rutgers University–Camden. During her five-year tenure at Rutgers University–Camden, Amon was praised for jumpstarting several on-campus initiatives, including the creation of an eLearning Conference and a Digital Teaching Fellows initiative.  


Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Postdoctoral Scholar/Laboratory Animal Medicine, Memphis
University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Systems Support Analyst (IT)
Arizona State University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
The Plum Tree Blossoms Even in Winter with Dr. M. Roy Wilson
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs