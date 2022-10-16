Dr. Sherri Ann Charleston

Title: Assistant Vice Provost & Affirmative Action Officer, University of Wisconsin-Madison

In her administrative role in the university’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement, Charleston assists senior leadership in achieving strategic diversity recruitment and retention goals and supervises the First Wave and Posse Scholarship student programs. She’s also a faculty affiliate in the Department of Gender and Women’s Studies and has taught courses on women and the law and diversity and inequality in higher education. Charleston is an adjunct faculty member in the higher education doctoral program at Edgewood College and an elected member of the Midwest Association of Prelaw Advisors Executive Board. She has a bachelor’s degree in history with a certificate in African-American studies from Columbia University and master’s and Ph.D. degrees in U.S. history from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. She also earned a juris doctor degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Law, where she was president of the Black Law Students Association and received the Legal Education Opportunities “3L of the Year Award” for outstanding service to the law school community.



