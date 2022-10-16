Sharon L. Davies

Oct 16, 2022

DaviesTitle: Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Spelman College

As the chief academic officer At Spelman, Davies oversees the performance of 22 academic departments and programs, faculty development, program reviews, accreditation, research, global studies and the Museum of Fine Art. As chief adviser to the president and to the faculty on academic affairs, she is responsible for development of educational policy, the recruitment, retention and development of faculty and staffing the Academic and Student Affairs Committee of the board of trustees. Prior to arriving at Spelman in 2017, Davies was at the Ohio State University, where she served as executive director of the Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race & Ethnicity, and then held the Gregory H. Williams Chair in Civil Rights & Civil Liberties in the Michael E. Moritz College of Law and eventually the vice provost and chief diversity officer. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and a juris doctor degree from the Columbia University School of Law, where she was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar and an editor of the Columbia Law Review.


Read Next
Washington
2019
Dr. Montressa L. Washington
October 17, 2022
Related Stories
Washington
2019
Dr. Montressa L. Washington
Tienda
2019
Dr. Marta Tienda
Stroble
2019
Dr. Elizabeth J. Stroble
Smith, Ella Bell
2019
Dr. Ella L.J. Bell Smith
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Associate Vice President and Dean of Students
Salve Regina University
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Assistant Professor of Government
Georgetown University
Residence Life Coordinator
University of South Carolina
Executive in Residence
Southern Methodist University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Believe that You Can: Succeeding as a First-Generation Student with Dr. Julianna Barnes
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More