Sharon L. Davies

Title: Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Spelman College

As the chief academic officer At Spelman, Davies oversees the performance of 22 academic departments and programs, faculty development, program reviews, accreditation, research, global studies and the Museum of Fine Art. As chief adviser to the president and to the faculty on academic affairs, she is responsible for development of educational policy, the recruitment, retention and development of faculty and staffing the Academic and Student Affairs Committee of the board of trustees. Prior to arriving at Spelman in 2017, Davies was at the Ohio State University, where she served as executive director of the Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race & Ethnicity, and then held the Gregory H. Williams Chair in Civil Rights & Civil Liberties in the Michael E. Moritz College of Law and eventually the vice provost and chief diversity officer. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and a juris doctor degree from the Columbia University School of Law, where she was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar and an editor of the Columbia Law Review.



