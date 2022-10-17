Dr. Janita M. Patrick

Title: Dean of Student Support Services, Richland College, Dallas County Community College District

Patrick is the Dean of Student Support Services at Richland College, a suburban community college located in Dallas County, Texas. In this role, which Patrick has held since 2015, she supervises more than 100 employees and oversees various offices including the Health Center, Disability Services, General Academic Advising, Veteran Services and the Office of Student Life. Richland currently has 20,000 credit students and 5,000 continuing education students, making it the largest of seven colleges in the Dallas County Community College District. Prior to becoming Dean of Student Support Services at Richland, Patrick was Dean of Enrollment Services at Georgia Piedmont Technical College from 2013 to 2015 and served as Director & Student Affairs Assessment at Tallahassee Community College for its Achieving the Dream program from 2005 to 2013. During her tenure at Richland, Patrick has been lauded for her work in implementing an advising council consisting of representatives from all advising entities of the college. She has also led trainings relating to transgender students and how institutions in the district can serve these students better.

