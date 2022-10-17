Dr. Ella L.J. Bell Smith



Title: Professor of Business, Dartmouth College

Smith is a professor in the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and works in the field of organizational behavior. She has previously served on the faculties of Belk College of Business Administration, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, the Sloan School of Management, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Yale's School of Management and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. A recognized managerial consultant, and a fierce advocate on women’s workplace issues, Smith is the co-author of Our Separate Ways: Black and White Women and the Struggle for Professional Identity and the author of Career GPS. Her scholarly work has been reported in the Wall Street Journal, The Christian Science Monitor, Working Women, Black Enterprise, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education and Essence Magazines. She is considered by industry and the academy to be one of the leading experts in organizational change, and the management of race, gender and class in organizational life.



