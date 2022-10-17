Dr. Elizabeth J. Stroble

Title: President, Webster University

Stroble was named the 11th President of Webster University in 2009. During her tenure, Webster University, a global institution with a network of campus locations around the world based in Webster Groves, has solidified its reputation as a global university. A champion of diversity and inclusion, Stroble has been an advocate for first-generation and nontraditional adult students. Under her leadership, Webster has significantly increased private scholarship funding for students, more than doubled its endowment, established the University’s first endowed faculty positions, attracted federal funding from the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health, and increased net assets by 30 percent. Stroble serves on numerous national and local boards of educational and advocacy organizations, as well as other non-profits, including the Council of Independent Colleges, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, the St. Louis Regional Chamber, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Opera Theatre St. Louis, the Repertory Theatre, and The Municipal Theatre Association (MUNY) of St. Louis. Stroble earned a bachelor’s degree in history and English from Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois, and two master of arts degrees, one in history and one in American and English literature, both from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. She received her doctorate in curriculum studies from the University of Virginia. Her career includes academic and administrative appointments at the University of Akron, the University of Louisville, and Northern Arizona University.







