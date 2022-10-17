Dr. Marta Tienda

Oct 17, 2022

TiendaTitle: Professor of Demographic Studies, Princeton University

Tienda is Maurice P. During Professor in Demographic Studies, Professor of Sociology and Public Affairs, with joint affiliations in the Office of Population Research and the Woodrow Wilson School at Princeton University. An expert on race and ethnic differences in various metrics of social inequality - ranging from poverty and welfare to education and employment, Tienda served as director of the Office of Population Research from 1997 to 2002. She is co-author and co-editor of several books, including of The Hispanic Population of the United StatesDivided OpportunitiesThe Color of OpportunityYouth in CitiesEthnicity and Causal Mechanisms, Multiple Origins, Uncertain DestiniesHispanics and the Future of America, and Africa on the Move. She has published over 150 scholarly papers in academic journals and edited collections, in addition to numerous research bulletins and articles for a lay audience. Tienda holds a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Michigan State University and a master’s and Ph.D., both in Sociology, from the University of Texas at Austin. She received honorary doctorates from The Ohio State University, Lehman College, and Bank Street College.


 


 


Read Next
Washington
2019
Dr. Montressa L. Washington
October 17, 2022
Related Stories
Washington
2019
Dr. Montressa L. Washington
Stroble
2019
Dr. Elizabeth J. Stroble
Smith, Ella Bell
2019
Dr. Ella L.J. Bell Smith
Goldrick Rab
2019
Dr. Sara Goldrick-Rab
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Executive in Residence
Southern Methodist University
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Professor of Practice in Production
Southern Methodist University Film and Media Arts
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Believe that You Can: Succeeding as a First-Generation Student with Dr. Julianna Barnes
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More