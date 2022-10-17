Dr. Marta Tienda

Title: Professor of Demographic Studies, Princeton University

Tienda is Maurice P. During Professor in Demographic Studies, Professor of Sociology and Public Affairs, with joint affiliations in the Office of Population Research and the Woodrow Wilson School at Princeton University. An expert on race and ethnic differences in various metrics of social inequality - ranging from poverty and welfare to education and employment, Tienda served as director of the Office of Population Research from 1997 to 2002. She is co-author and co-editor of several books, including of The Hispanic Population of the United States, Divided Opportunities, The Color of Opportunity, Youth in Cities, Ethnicity and Causal Mechanisms, Multiple Origins, Uncertain Destinies, Hispanics and the Future of America, and Africa on the Move. She has published over 150 scholarly papers in academic journals and edited collections, in addition to numerous research bulletins and articles for a lay audience. Tienda holds a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Michigan State University and a master’s and Ph.D., both in Sociology, from the University of Texas at Austin. She received honorary doctorates from The Ohio State University, Lehman College, and Bank Street College.











