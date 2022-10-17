Dr. Montressa L. Washington



Title: Assistant Professor of Management, Shenandoah University

Washington is the co-director of Shenandoah University’s Institute for Entrepreneurship and is an assistant professor of management in the Harry F. Byrd, Jr. School of Business. A popular educator and researcher, Washington worked in management consulting for 17 years, specializing in change management, technology adoption and business transformation before transitioning into academia. She currently teaches courses in entrepreneurship and design thinking. She holds a Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) SCP certification and is an expert on a range of topics including human resources. She enjoys mentoring and coaching students about career choices as well as nominating high-performing students to the Omicron Delta Kappa Leadership Honor Society, of which she is a member. Washington earned a doctorate in management from Case Western Reserve University, an MBA in international business and marketing from Johns Hopkins University, and a bachelor’s in English from the University of Maryland College Park. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Zonta International, and Leaderships Maryland and Howard County.



