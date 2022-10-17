Dr. Sara Goldrick-Rab

Oct 17, 2022

Goldrick Rab
Title: Professor of Higher Education Policy and Sociology, Temple University and founding director of the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice.

Goldrick-Rab is the founder of the Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice.  In over a dozen experimental, mixed-methods and longitudinal studies, Goldrick-Rab has analyzed the efficacy and distributional implications of financial aid policies, welfare, reform, transfer policies and a variety of interventions emphasizing increasing college attainment among marginalized populations. She is best known for her innovative research on food and housing insecurity in higher education, having directed the four largest national studies on the topic, and for her efforts on free public higher education. Goldrick-Rab’s work has been published in numerous outlets, such as Educational Evaluation and Policy Analysis, Sociology of education, Review of Educational Research and Teachers College Record. She also co-edited a Harvard Education Press volume, Reinventing Financial Aid: Charting a New Course to College Affordability. Her latest book, Paying the Price: College Costs, Financial Aid, and the Betrayal of the American Dream is an Amazon best-seller and has been featured on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.


Read Next
Washington
2019
Dr. Montressa L. Washington
October 17, 2022
Related Stories
Washington
2019
Dr. Montressa L. Washington
Tienda
2019
Dr. Marta Tienda
Stroble
2019
Dr. Elizabeth J. Stroble
Smith, Ella Bell
2019
Dr. Ella L.J. Bell Smith
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor of Government
Georgetown University
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Associate Vice President and Dean of Students
Salve Regina University
Professor of Practice in Screenwriting
Southern Methodist University Film and Media Arts
Professor of Practice in Production
Southern Methodist University Film and Media Arts
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Believe that You Can: Succeeding as a First-Generation Student with Dr. Julianna Barnes
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs