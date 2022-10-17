Dr. Sara Goldrick-Rab



Title: Professor of Higher Education Policy and Sociology, Temple University and founding director of the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice.



Goldrick-Rab is the founder of the Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice. In over a dozen experimental, mixed-methods and longitudinal studies, Goldrick-Rab has analyzed the efficacy and distributional implications of financial aid policies, welfare, reform, transfer policies and a variety of interventions emphasizing increasing college attainment among marginalized populations. She is best known for her innovative research on food and housing insecurity in higher education, having directed the four largest national studies on the topic, and for her efforts on free public higher education. Goldrick-Rab’s work has been published in numerous outlets, such as Educational Evaluation and Policy Analysis, Sociology of education, Review of Educational Research and Teachers College Record. She also co-edited a Harvard Education Press volume, Reinventing Financial Aid: Charting a New Course to College Affordability. Her latest book, Paying the Price: College Costs, Financial Aid, and the Betrayal of the American Dream is an Amazon best-seller and has been featured on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.



