Dr. Venessa Brown

Aug 9, 2022

Vanessa BrownTitle: Associate Chancellor for Institutional Diversity and Inclusion, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Dr. Venessa Brown is the associate chancellor for the Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion and chief diversity officer at SIUE with a tenured faculty appointment as professor in the department of social work. Brown began her academic career in 1993 as an assistant professor of sociology and social work in the department of social sciences at Greenville College. She accepted a position at SIUE in 1995 as an assistant professor to develop the master’s in social work program. Brown, a native of Missouri, holds a bachelor’s degree in social work and psychology from Greenville College, an M.S.W. from Atlanta University School of Social and a Ph.D. in social work with a concentration in statistics and computer science from Clark Atlanta University. Her expertise is in the area of child sexual abuse. Among her publications are Child Welfare Case Studies published by Allyn & Bacon. Her current research focus is on mentoring, diversity and inclusion as well as child welfare history that’s inclusive of people of color and international child welfare.


Read Next
Dr Jeanne Craig Sinkford 3
2021
Dr. Jeanne Craig Sinkford
August 9, 2022
Related Stories
Dr Jeanne Craig Sinkford 3
2021
Dr. Jeanne Craig Sinkford
Raquel Tamez 3
2021
Raquel Tamez
Nancy J Tubbs
2021
Nancy J. Tubbs
Tara Van Derveer
2021
Tara VanDerveer
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Multimedia Specialist (remote)
OpenStax, Rice University
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
The Plum Tree Blossoms Even in Winter with Dr. M. Roy Wilson
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More