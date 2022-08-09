Title: Associate Chancellor for Institutional Diversity and Inclusion, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Dr. Venessa Brown is the associate chancellor for the Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion and chief diversity officer at SIUE with a tenured faculty appointment as professor in the department of social work. Brown began her academic career in 1993 as an assistant professor of sociology and social work in the department of social sciences at Greenville College. She accepted a position at SIUE in 1995 as an assistant professor to develop the master’s in social work program. Brown, a native of Missouri, holds a bachelor’s degree in social work and psychology from Greenville College, an M.S.W. from Atlanta University School of Social and a Ph.D. in social work with a concentration in statistics and computer science from Clark Atlanta University. Her expertise is in the area of child sexual abuse. Among her publications are Child Welfare Case Studies published by Allyn & Bacon. Her current research focus is on mentoring, diversity and inclusion as well as child welfare history that’s inclusive of people of color and international child welfare.



