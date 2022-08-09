Title: Chancellor, University of Alaska Southeast

Located in Juneau, Alaska’s capital city, University of Alaska Southeast (UAS) is a regional university with campuses in Juneau, Ketchikan and Sitka. Dr. Karen Carey was appointed chancellor in November 2020 after serving as provost and dean of graduate studies since June 2016. Carey came to UAS from California State University Channel Islands in Ventura, California, where she served as dean of Arts & Sciences. Carey is dedicated to carrying out the mission of UAS as a destination of choice for students seeking academic excellence and learning opportunities that integrate the environment and cultures of Southeast Alaska. She earned her Ph.D. in school psychology from University of Cincinnati, focusing on the ecological factors influencing young children and their families. Carey also holds a master’s degree in school psychology from the University of Nevada and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from San Diego State University. She also worked at California State University, Fresno, where she held several positions including department chair and dean of graduate studies.

She has co-authored two books on early childhood interventions including Designing Preschool Interventions: A Practitioner’s Guide. In addition to academia, Carey has worked as a school psychologist in several states primarily with students who have severe disabilities and students in juvenile correctional facilities.



