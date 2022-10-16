Dr. Cheron Davis

Title: Associate Professor of Reading Education, Florida A&M University

Dr. Cheron H. Davis is an associate professor of reading education and former director of the Office of Student Teaching at Florida A&M University’s College of Education. Davis’s research interests include teacher preparation at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), multicultural reading pedagogy, the promotion of equity and justice through literacy, and early literacy intervention techniques. Davis earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education from Auburn University. She also holds an education specialist degree in elementary education and a master’s certification in school administration, both from Troy University. Davis holds a Ph.D. in reading education from Auburn University. She is the co-editor of the volume Underserved Populations at HBCUs: The Pathway to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and The Beauty and the Burden of Being a Black Professor.



