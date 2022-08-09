Tiffany Taylor Smith

Aug 9, 2022

Title: Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion, University of Dayton

Tiffany Taylor Smith was appointed University of Dayton's vice president for diversity and inclusion in January 2022. Taylor Smith is a noted leader in intercultural competence and joined the University of Dayton as an executive director for inclusive excellence education in 2017, before being appointed assistant vice president in 2021. A Dayton native, Taylor Smith has decades of experience leading people to build better cross-cultural relations, navigate cultural diversity, and increase cultural equity. At UD, Taylor Smith has worked to create a culture of collaboration, inclusion, and equity through efforts including faculty and staff programming, one-on-one meetings with other campus leaders, and relationship building across campus. Taylor Smith’s professional experience also includes serving as president and founder of the consulting and coaching company Culture Learning Partners; as senior manager for diversity and organizational capability for Procter & Gamble; as a research associate on multicultural issues in counseling at Fordham University; and as national presenter on topics related to cultural conversations. Taylor Smith expects to graduate from UD with a doctorate in educational leadership in December 2022.


