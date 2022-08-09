Dr. Carroll Ann Trotman is the dean of the College of Dentistry at The Ohio State University. She joined OSU from the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, where she was associate dean for faculty development and chair of the Department of Orthodontics. Trotman has deep experience as an educator, clinician, researcher, and academic leader focused on integrating clinical training, patient care, didactic education, and research. Throughout her career, she has also demonstrated her commitment to faculty development and diversity and inclusion. Before joining Tufts, Trotman was a professor and associate dean for academic and student affairs at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry. Previously, she taught at the University of North Carolina School of Dentistry, serving as interim associate dean for academic affairs and then assistant dean for graduate education. She began her teaching career at the University of Michigan as an assistant professor of orthodontics. Trotman is a diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics, a fellow of the American College of Dentists and a fellow of the American Council on Education. She has authored more than 60 peer-reviewed journal articles and edited or contributed to nine books. Trotman received her Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from University of Dundee, Scotland, and her orthodontic certificate and MA in oral biology from Columbia University. She completed a fellowship in craniofacial anomalies at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto. She earned an MS in clinical research design and statistical analysis from the Horace Rackham School of Graduate Studies at the University of Michigan.



