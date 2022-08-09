With more than 30 years of student affairs and higher education experience, Dr. Bettina C. Shuford has significant experience with strategic planning, policy development, assessment, and diversity initiatives. Currently the associate vice chancellor for student engagement at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Shuford previously served as an assistant vice president for student affairs at Bowling Green State University, where she also held positions in the Office of the Provost and the Center for Multicultural and Academic Initiatives. Other professional experiences include positions in Residence Life, the Dean of Students Office, and Multicultural Affairs at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Shuford received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from North Carolina Central University, her master’s in guidance and counseling from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and her doctorate in higher education administration from Bowling Green State University. Her research interests, publications, and presentations have focused on functions in multicultural affairs offices, assessment of multicultural affairs programs, identity development of students of color, retention of students of color, affirmative action, and African American women in student affairs. She is an active member of NASPA and, in more recent years, has served as a member of the coordinating faculty for the long-standing NASPA Preconference Session – the African American Women’s Summit. She is also a member of the Melvin C. Terrell Educational Foundation Board and serves as the co-chair of the scholarship committee.



