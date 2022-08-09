Dr. Amanda Stent

Aug 9, 2022

Amanda StentDr. Amanda Stent is the inaugural director of the Davis Institute for AI at Colby College. Previously, she held positions as the NLP Architect in the Chief Technology Office at Bloomberg; the director of research and principal research scientist at Yahoo; the principal member of technical staff at AT&T Labs — Research; and as associate professor in the Computer Science Department at Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, New York. She holds a Ph.D. in computer science from the University of Rochester and has authored or co-authored over 100 papers on natural language processing and is co-inventor of over 30 patents. She is one of the inaugural editors-in-chief of ACL Rolling Review, a board member of CRA-WP and an ABET program evaluator. She also currently serves on the National Academies Committee studying responsible computing research.


Read Next
Dr Beverly Malone
2022
Dr. Beverly Malone
August 9, 2022
Related Stories
Dr Beverly Malone
2022
Dr. Beverly Malone
Dr Bettina C Shuford
2022
Dr. Bettina C. Shuford
Dr Lori White
2022
Dr. Lori S. White
Dr Roberta Waite
2022
Dr. Roberta Waite
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Multimedia Specialist (remote)
OpenStax, Rice University
Systems Support Analyst (IT)
Arizona State University
Residence Life Coordinator
University of South Carolina
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
The Plum Tree Blossoms Even in Winter with Dr. M. Roy Wilson
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More