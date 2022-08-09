Dr. Amanda Stent is the inaugural director of the Davis Institute for AI at Colby College. Previously, she held positions as the NLP Architect in the Chief Technology Office at Bloomberg; the director of research and principal research scientist at Yahoo; the principal member of technical staff at AT&T Labs — Research; and as associate professor in the Computer Science Department at Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, New York. She holds a Ph.D. in computer science from the University of Rochester and has authored or co-authored over 100 papers on natural language processing and is co-inventor of over 30 patents. She is one of the inaugural editors-in-chief of ACL Rolling Review, a board member of CRA-WP and an ABET program evaluator. She also currently serves on the National Academies Committee studying responsible computing research.



