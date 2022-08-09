Dr. Roberta Waite is a tenured professor in doctoral nursing and associate dean of Community-Centered Health & Wellness and Academic Integration at Drexel University. Waite also serves as the executive director of the Stephen and Sandra Sheller 11th Street Family Health Services of Drexel University, operated in partnership with Family Practice and Counseling Network. Waite created the Macy Undergraduate Leadership Fellows Program, an interdisciplinary program for students in the College of Nursing and Health Professions and the School of Public Health, focusing on leadership development while concurrently fostering critical consciousness using a social justice lens. Waite’s scholarship and research centers on behavioral health, structural influencers of health and racial justice. Waite serves as a board director for corporate Trinity Health (a leading, national, multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery system in 22 states with 93 hospitals and 120 continuing care locations including home care, hospice, PACE, and senior living facilities), the American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders and Family Process Institute. She recently served as an expert for Governor Tom Wolf’s Think Tank to develop guidelines and benchmarks for a Trauma Informed Commonwealth of PA. Currently, she is on the leadership team of Healing-Empowerment-Advocacy-Learning-Prevention-Action Trauma-Informed Pennsylvania co-chairing the Racial and Communal Trauma Prevention Action Team. She is also on the Advisory Group for COACH (Collaborative Opportunities to Advance Community Health), a cross-sector collaborative that brings together health systems and community-based organizations to address community health needs in Greater Philadelphia. Effective July 1, she will be the next dean of Georgetown University’s School of Nursing.



