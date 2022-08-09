Dr. Daria J. Willis

Title: President, Howard Community College

Dr. Daria Willis was appointed the fifth president of Howard Community College in November 2021 and began her tenure in January 2022, becoming the first African American to lead the college in its 51-year history. Previously, Willis served as president of Everett Community College in Washington. She currently sits on the advisory board for the Phi Theta Kappa international college honor society. She also serves on the American Association of Community Colleges’ Commission on Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity. She was recently named a 2021 Aspen Institute Ascend Fellow, dedicated to empowering children and families across the country. Prior to her presidency, Willis was the provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Onondaga Community College, which is one of the community colleges of the State University of New York. Other previous leadership positions include the dean of academic studies at Lee College in Baytown, Texas; executive dean of centers/dean of instruction at the Lone Star College-North Harris Greenspoint Center and Victory Center; and faculty senate president and department chair of social and behavioral sciences and kinesiology at Lone Star College-University Park Campus in Texas. Willis began her career in academia as an adjunct faculty member in history at Tallahassee Community College and later as an adjunct faculty member in history at Florida A&M University. Willis earned her Ph.D. in history from Florida State University. She holds a master’s degree in history and a bachelor’s degree in history education from Florida A&M University, a historically Black college.



