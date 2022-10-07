Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson Named One of Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23

Arrman Kyaw
Oct 7, 2022

Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas K. Hudson has been named one of Mississippi’s 12 Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23 by Our Mississippi magazine.Thomas K. HudsonThomas K. Hudson

“I’d like to thank Our Magazine and the committee for this incredible recognition,” Hudson said. “It’s an honor to work on behalf of the talented students, faculty, and staff of Jackson State University. Our collective efforts shine a spotlight on the great advancements happening in Mississippi and I’m proud to be a part of that movement.”

The 12 winners will be honored at the 2023 Our Mississippi Honors Gala Mar. 25, 2023, at the Cadence Bank Conference.

Our Mississippi publisher Wesley Wells said dozens of individuals were nominated by the public in categories such as business, education, politics, religion, media, and servant leadership.

“Congratulations to all the selected individuals, and also to all the individuals nominated,” Wells said. “We’re proud of the great work they’re doing for the state of Mississippi.”

Related Stories
Dr. Marino Bruce
African-American
Study Finds Regularly Attending Religious Services May Lower Mortality Rates for Black Men
Tyler
African-American
Madea Goes to College: Tyler Perry Class Begins at Emory
Trevor Packer
African-American
60 U.S. High Schools to Offer New African American AP Course in Fall
Jewel Lake No. 2, 2018, Satterfield.
African-American
In Exhibit, Satterfield Tells Us: Take Time to Heal
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Associate Vice President and Dean of Students
Salve Regina University
Director of AdmissionsDirector of Admissions
Gould Academy
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs
Central Connecticut State University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Professor of Practice in Screenwriting
Southern Methodist University Film and Media Arts
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Preparing Diverse Teachers for a Diverse Classroom with Dr. Katherine Norris
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More