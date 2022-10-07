Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson Named One of Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23

Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas K. Hudson has been named one of Mississippi’s 12 Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23 by Our Mississippi magazine.

“I’d like to thank Our Magazine and the committee for this incredible recognition,” Hudson said. “It’s an honor to work on behalf of the talented students, faculty, and staff of Jackson State University. Our collective efforts shine a spotlight on the great advancements happening in Mississippi and I’m proud to be a part of that movement.”

The 12 winners will be honored at the 2023 Our Mississippi Honors Gala Mar. 25, 2023, at the Cadence Bank Conference.

Our Mississippi publisher Wesley Wells said dozens of individuals were nominated by the public in categories such as business, education, politics, religion, media, and servant leadership.

“Congratulations to all the selected individuals, and also to all the individuals nominated,” Wells said. “We’re proud of the great work they’re doing for the state of Mississippi.”