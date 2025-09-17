Campus Community Grapples with Student Death as Questions Mount Over Investigation

Facebook Profile The Delta State University community is mourning the loss of 21-year-old student Demartravion "Trey" Reed, whose body was discovered Monday morning near the campus pickleball courts in Cleveland, Mississippi. The tragedy has prompted campus-wide grief counseling services and raised broader questions about student mental health support and campus safety protocols.

University officials canceled classes Monday at the 2,700-student historically Black public university following the discovery. President Daniel Ennis addressed the campus community, saying "our community is deeply saddened by this loss," and confirmed that hundreds of students gathered for a prayer vigil Monday evening to honor Reed's memory.

University Police Chief Michael Peeler stated at a news conference earlier this week that preliminary findings showed "no evidence of foul play or of a threat to the school community." However, the circumstances of Reed's death have generated significant concern among civil rights organizations and online communities, leading to calls for a more comprehensive investigation.

The NAACP expressed skepticism about the initial findings, citing the historical context of racially motivated violence in Mississippi.

"You'd have to excuse our skepticism amidst growing racially motivated violence targeted at our communities across this nation," the organization posted on social media.

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced Tuesday that Reed's family has retained his services to conduct an independent investigation.

"Trey Reed was a young man full of promise and warmth, deeply loved and respected by all who knew him," Crump said in a statement. "We cannot accept vague conclusions when so many questions remain."

The tragedy has spotlighted questions about mental health resources and support systems available to students on college campuses, particularly at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Delta State officials said that counseling services have been made available to students following Reed's death.

Bolivar County Coroner Randolph Seals sought to address circulating rumors by clarifying that preliminary examination found "no evidence to suggest the individual was physically attacked before his death" and confirmed Reed "did not suffer any lacerations, contusions, compound fractures, broken bones, or injuries consistent with an assault."

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently assisting campus law enforcement, which continues to lead the investigation.

The case joins other recent instances where families of Black men found hanging in Mississippi have questioned official determinations of suicide, highlighting the complex intersection of historical trauma, community trust in law enforcement, and the need for thorough, transparent investigations.