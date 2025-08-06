"Not Like Us" and Proud: Annual Conference Challenges Deficit Narratives About Black Children

The annual Centering Black Children in Education (CBCE) conference is drawing students, educators, researchers, families, and change-makers from around the globe for a week of learning, resistance, and community building—all centered on one revolutionary premise: Black children are not problems to be fixed, but possibilities and promises to be protected, promoted, and projected.

This year's theme, "Not Like Us," kicked off on August 4th and will continue through Aug 10. Organizers say that the virtual conference carries profound meaning in our current educational landscape. It represents a deliberate stance against deficit narratives that have long plagued discussions about Black children in academic spaces. The phrase serves as both shield and sword—protecting Black children from harmful stereotypes while asserting their unique brilliance and potential.

"This moment demands more than reform. It demands revolution," organizers declared, setting the tone for a week that challenged participants to move beyond incremental changes toward transformative action.

The conference's impressive lineup of speakers reflected this commitment to revolutionary thinking. Renowned scholars and practitioners include Dr. Linda Tillman, Dr. Tyrone Howard, Dr. Bettina Love, Dr. David Stovall, Dr. Camika Royal, Dr. Yvette C. Latunde, Dr. Shaun Harper, Dr. Ashley Woodson, Dr. Erica B. Edwards, Rev. Dr. Judy Alston, and Dr. Courtney Wilkerson.

The virtual format is offered free of charge.