Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

"Not Like Us" and Proud: Annual Conference Challenges Deficit Narratives About Black Children

Watson Headshot
Jamal Watson
Aug 6, 2025

The annual Centering Black Children in Education (CBCE) conference is drawing students, educators, researchers, families, and change-makers from around the globe for a week of learning, resistance, and community building—all centered on one revolutionary premise: Black children are not problems to be fixed, but possibilities and promises to be protected, promoted, and projected.

46148908 6 B0 E 440 E Abfa 918 B5 A4 B382 C JpgThis year's theme, "Not Like Us," kicked off on August 4th and will continue through Aug 10. Organizers say that the virtual conference carries profound meaning in our current educational landscape. It represents a deliberate stance against deficit narratives that have long plagued discussions about Black children in academic spaces. The phrase serves as both shield and sword—protecting Black children from harmful stereotypes while asserting their unique brilliance and potential.

"This moment demands more than reform. It demands revolution," organizers declared, setting the tone for a week that challenged participants to move beyond incremental changes toward transformative action.

The conference's impressive lineup of speakers reflected this commitment to revolutionary thinking. Renowned scholars and practitioners include Dr. Linda Tillman, Dr. Tyrone Howard, Dr. Bettina Love, Dr. David Stovall, Dr. Camika Royal, Dr. Yvette C. Latunde, Dr. Shaun Harper, Dr. Ashley Woodson, Dr. Erica B. Edwards, Rev. Dr. Judy Alston, and Dr. Courtney Wilkerson. 

The virtual format is offered free of charge.

Suggested for You
Master Pnp Cph 3c20000 3c22000 3c22400 3c22432u
African-American
New Documentary Gives Voice to America’s First Black Supreme Court Justice
01
African-American
MLK Assassination Files Release Adds Little New Information
Istockphoto 155096043 612x612
African-American
IRS: Churches Can Now Back Political Candidates, But Scholars Remain Concerned
Students Technology
African-American
Howard University, Google Partner to Enhance A.I. Recognition of African American English
Related Stories
Master Pnp Cph 3c20000 3c22000 3c22400 3c22432u
African-American
New Documentary Gives Voice to America’s First Black Supreme Court Justice
01
African-American
MLK Assassination Files Release Adds Little New Information
Istockphoto 155096043 612x612
African-American
IRS: Churches Can Now Back Political Candidates, But Scholars Remain Concerned
Students Technology
African-American
Howard University, Google Partner to Enhance A.I. Recognition of African American English
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Program Coordinator, Interdisciplinary Business Honors (IBH)
University of Maryland-College Park
Austin Community College
Assistant Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Executive Director for Civil Rights
University of Wisconsin Stevens Point
Multiple Academic and Non-Academic Anesthesiologists
Univ of California, Davis
Internal Legal Counsel
New Mexico Tech
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers