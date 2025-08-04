New Documentary Gives Voice to America’s First Black Supreme Court Justice

This September, PBS viewers will have the unprecedented opportunity to hear Thurgood Marshall tell his own story in his own words. “Becoming Thurgood: America’s Social Architect,” premiering Tuesday, September 9, 2025, marks the first documentary to center Marshall’s own voice through a rare eight-hour oral history, offering audiences an intimate conversation with the man whose legal brilliance fundamentally reshaped American society.



The documentary, executive produced by Emmy Award-winning and Oscar- nominated filmmaker Stanley Nelson alongside Maryland Public Television’s Travis Mitchell, represents a significant addition to the canon of civil rights documentaries. Under the direction of Alexis Aggrey, who also serves as producer, the film promises to deliver fresh insights into the life of the nation’s first African American Supreme Court Justice, accompanied by music from two-time Grammy Award-winning composer Derrick Hodge.



A Journey from Baltimore to the Supreme Court



Marshall’s story begins in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1908, where he was born into a world where racial segregation was not just legal but mandated by law.The documentary traces his educational journey through Historically Black Colleges and Universities, specifically Lincoln University and Howard University School of Law, institutions that would prove instrumental in shaping his legal philosophy and approach to civil rights advocacy.



The film captures Marshall’s transformation from a young law student to the nation’s premier civil rights attorney, earning him the moniker “Mr. Civil Rights.” His legal career was marked by extraordinary success before the U.S. Supreme Court, where he won 29 of the 32 cases he argued. These victories weren’t merely legal triumphs; they were systematic dismantling of the legal foundations of racial segregation in America.



The Brown v. Board Legacy



At the heart of Marshall’s legal legacy stands the landmark 1954 case Brown v. Board of Education, which invalidated the “separate but equal” doctrine that had justified racial segregation for decades. This case alone transformed American society by ending legal segregation in public schools, but it represented just one victory in Marshall’s broader campaign against institutional racism.



The documentary explores how Marshall’s legal strategy went beyond individual cases to pursue a comprehensive approach to civil rights law. His work at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund established precedents that would benefit generations of Americans, creating a legal framework for equality that extended far beyond education into housing, employment, and voting rights.



Historic Supreme Court Appointment



In 1967, Marshall achieved another historic milestone when he became the first African American appointed to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. This appointment represented not just personal achievement but a symbolic breakthrough that demonstrated the progress America had made in recognizing the full citizenship and capabilities of African Americans.



The documentary examines Marshall’s tenure on the Supreme Court, where he continued to champion civil rights and social justice from the nation’s highest judicial bench. His judicial philosophy and opinions during this period reflected the same commitment to equality and justice that had driven his career as a civil rights lawyer.



What sets “Becoming Thurgood: America’s Social Architect” apart from previous documentaries about Marshall is its unprecedented access to his own words. Director Alexis Aggrey emphasizes that this film represents the first time that audiences will hear Marshall tell his own story through the rare eight-hour oral history that serves as the documentary’s foundation.

This approach transforms the viewing experience from a traditional biographical documentary into what Aggrey describes as “a conversation with a man whose legal mind reshaped the nation and whose legacy still echoes through our justice system today.” The use of Marshall’s own voice adds authenticity and intimacy to the narrative, allowing viewers to understand not just what he accomplished, but how he thought about his work and its significance.



The documentary is enriched by exclusive interviews with family members, leading historians, authors, and legal experts who provide contemporar y analysis of Marshall’s work and its continuing relevance. These p er sp e c t i v e s help contextualize Marshall’s achievement s within the broader sweep of American history and demonstrate how his legal innovations continue to influence civil rights law today.

The film’s scholarly approach reflects the extensive research capabilities of the Aggrey Company, which has established relationships with major historical institutions including the Library of Congress, the National Archives, and various historical societies. This research foundation ensures that the documentary presents Marshall’s story with both historical accuracy and contemporary relevance.



Part of Broader Educational Initiative



“Becoming Thurgood: America’s Social Architect” will serve as the centerpiece of HBCU Week NOW 2025, a public media partnership celebrating the history, legacy, and cultural heritage of America’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities. This connection underscores the documentary’s educational mission and its relevance to contemporary discussions about educational equity and opportunity.



The film’s integration into this broader educational initiative reflects Marshall’s own educational journey and his lifelong commitment to expanding educational opportunities for all Americans. By anchoring HBCU Week NOW 2025, the documentary helps illuminate the crucial role these institutions played in developing the leaders who would transform American society.

Continuing Relevance in Modern America



Executive producer Stanley Nelson notes that Marshall’s legacy “continues to expand and endure in these turbulent times,” highlighting the documentary’s contemporary relevance. In an era when civil rights and social justice remain contentious issues, Marshall’s life and work provide both historical perspective and inspiration for ongoing efforts to achieve equality and justice.



The documentary arrives at a moment when America continues to grapple with questions of racial equality, voting rights, and educational opportunity—issues that were central to Marshall’s legal career. By presenting Marshall’s story in his own words, the film offers viewers the opportunity to learn directly from one of America’s most influential legal minds about the principles and strategies that can guide contemporary civil rights efforts.

“Becoming Thurgood: America’s Social Architect” premieres Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS app, making Marshall’s powerful story accessible to audiences across multiple platforms and ensuring that his voice continues to resonate with new generations of Americans.





