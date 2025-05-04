Legacy and Purpose: Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett Calls Tougaloo Graduates to Action



--JACKSON, Mississippi

In a powerful address that wove together civil rights history with present-day challenges, U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) delivered an impassioned commencement speech at Tougaloo College's graduation ceremony on Sunday, urging graduates to embrace their purpose in continuing the fight for progress.

Standing on the historic grounds of the private Mississippi HBCU—once a sanctuary and launch pad for the Civil Rights Movement—the Congresswoman reflected on the paradoxical nature of the moment: that in 2025, her very presence as a speaker remained controversial.

"As I stand here in this safe space, still only one of the few places that an institution can invite me to speak... to think about the fact that people have to be fearful of having a sitting member of Congress come and address their graduates tells us that we still got a lot of work to do," she told the graduates.

Drawing parallels between past and present struggles, she reminded the audience that Tougaloo was one of a few places in Mississippi where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. could speak during the Civil Rights Movement. Now, decades later, she noted the irony of similar limitations placed on Black voices in positions of power.

"The president of the United States having a temper tantrum that strips funding because I'm Black and I'm proud should not be something that we are dealing with in 2025," she stated, her voice rising with conviction.

The Congresswoman, who acknowledged working multiple jobs during her own college years, spoke candidly about personal struggles and the fatigue that comes with fighting systemic barriers. Invoking the refrain from the gospel song "I Don't Feel No Ways Tired," she encouraged graduates to persevere despite exhaustion.

"I just can't give up now. I've come too far from where I started from," she recited, asking graduates to reflect on their own journeys through college—the multiple jobs, the stepping away and stepping back in—all while excelling despite the challenges.

Her message anchored in both acknowledgment of weariness and the necessity of continued struggle, themes particularly relevant at an institution with Tougaloo's civil rights legacy. The college was home to the "Tougaloo Nine," students who organized sit-ins at segregated libraries, and alumni like Anne Moody and Memphis Norman, who participated in the historic Woolworth's lunch counter sit-in in 1963.

"Sitting in these very classrooms is just as much of a protest as Anne and Memphis pulling up to Woolworths in 1963," she said, emphasizing how education remains an act of resistance.

The Congresswoman warned graduates about attempts to erase this history, not just from textbooks but through policies targeting diversity initiatives and institutions serving Black communities. "Jim Crow never died," she declared. "He just lied in wait."

She shared personal experiences of being labeled "ghetto" and "unqualified" despite her impressive credentials—modern versions of racial epithets—connecting these attacks to historical patterns of undermining Black achievement and institutions.

Looking to the future, she issued a direct challenge to the graduates.

"If you are waiting on somebody to come and save you, they are not coming," she warned. "You are the person that you've been waiting on."

Reminding them that every significant social justice movement has been led by young people, she noted that she is now older than Medgar Evers, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Malcolm X were when they were assassinated.

"Your moment is not in the future. Your moment is now," she urged. "This country is relying on each and every one of you to walk into your purpose and to walk in greatness with your head held high."

The Congresswoman's speech resonated deeply with the graduates and assembled families at Tougaloo, an institution that has persisted in its educational mission despite historical and ongoing challenges.

"She was dynamic and passionate," said Rose Lucas, whose niece was among the more than 120 undergraduates to receive their diploma. "At a time when so many of our politicians are afraid to speak out against the injustices in Washington, I am encouraged by the Congresswoman's passion and commitment."

As Crockett concluded with a call to action, she left the new alumni with a poignant message about belonging.

"There are people that are going to tell you that there is not a table in which there is a seat for you, but I am here to remind you of Montgomery and those folding chairs."