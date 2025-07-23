Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Edward Waters University Launches Groundbreaking iPad Initiative to Bridge Digital Divide

Watson Headshot
Jamal Watson
Jul 23, 2025

61 F0 Jkimwf L Ac Sx679Edward Waters University (EWU) is making headlines this fall with an ambitious new initiative designed to eliminate technology barriers for its incoming students. Starting with the Fall 2025 semester, every first-time college freshman will receive a complimentary 11-inch Apple iPad equipped with a comprehensive four-year AppleCare+ subscription.

The program, announced earlier this week by the university's president, A. Zachary Faison, represents a significant investment in digital equity at Florida's first historically black college and university (HBCU), positioning EWU at the forefront of educational technology integration among minority-serving institutions.

"We're not just preparing students for college—we're equipping them for the future," university officials stated in announcing the initiative. The program aligns with EWU's broader mission of academic innovation while addressing persistent digital divide issues that disproportionately affect students from underserved communities.

To receive and retain their iPad, students must meet specific criteria designed to promote academic success and program sustainability. Recipients must be registered and cleared first-time freshmen who maintain full-time enrollment for at least two academic terms. This structure encourages student retention while ensuring the investment reaches students committed to completing their education.

 

 
