HBCU Leaders to Convene in Atlanta for UNITE 2025 Under Theme "Together We Lead"

More than 1,300 HBCU leaders, faculty, students, and advocates will gather in Atlanta next week for UNITE 2025, the nation's most influential annual convening dedicated to advancing sustainability and excellence in historically Black colleges and universities.

Hosted by the UNCF Institute for Capacity Building from July 20-24 at the SIGNIA by Hilton Atlanta, this year's gathering operates under the theme "Together We Lead" and will bring together 54 current and former HBCU and PBI presidents, along with representatives from more than 300 organizations and mission-aligned partners. Diverse is the national media partner.

The convening promises significant announcements that could reshape the HBCU landscape, including the launch of the HBCU Center for Endowment Excellence, a $4 million Project ACCLAIM pilot program designed to train Black asset managers, and the release of a national mental health study focusing on Black student well-being.

"Atlanta's role as a hub for social justice, HBCU excellence and educational leadership makes it the perfect setting for this year's gathering," said UNCF organizers, highlighting the city's historic significance to the Black higher education community.

Among the key highlights, UNCF will award a $10,000 HBCU Wealth Building Prize and expand its HBCUv digital platform, which serves as a virtual ecosystem for the Black college and university community. The organization will also preview the Sixth Diaspora Conference, an initiative linking HBCUs with African universities to strengthen global partnerships.

The programming will feature a diverse lineup of speakers addressing critical issues facing HBCUs today. Notable participants include Roz Brewer, interim president of Spelman College; Phill Gross, CEO of Adage Capital; Patrick Methvin from the Gates Foundation; and Bill Moses from The Kresge Foundation. Dr. Jamal Watson, associate dean of graduate studies and professor at Trinity Washington University, and an editor at Diverse: Issues In Higher Education, will also serve as one of the featured speakers.

The convening will open with a gala address by Pearl Cleage, the renowned playwright, poet, and Atlanta native, setting the tone for five days of intensive dialogue on the future of Black higher education. Other programming highlights include a fireside chat between UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax, as well as a conversation featuring civil rights icon Judy Richardson and Dr. Illya Davis of Morehouse College.

Additional speakers include Mayor Randall Woodfin of Birmingham, Alabama; Dr. Yolanda Page, president of Stillman College; Kwame Owusu-Kesse, CEO of Harlem Children's Zone; Sharif El-Mekki, CEO of the Center for Black Educator Development; and John Hope Bryant, founder of Operation HOPE.

The conference will address pressing challenges facing HBCU students, with dedicated sessions on Black student success, mental health, artificial intelligence, and wealth building. The national mental health study announcement reflects growing attention to student well-being across HBCU campuses.

Special events throughout the week include Homecoming Night, the Commencement Gala, and the Transformation Expo, providing networking opportunities and celebrating achievements within the HBCU community.

UNITE 2025 continues UNCF's legacy of supporting higher education access and strengthening HBCUs. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education and currently supports more than 50,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities nationwide, including 37 UNCF-member HBCUs.