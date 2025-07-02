Grammy-winning artist Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has reinforced her commitment to historically Black colleges and universities through a substantial donation to Texas Southern University's acclaimed marching band program.

The BeyGOOD Foundation recently announced a $100,000 grant to support the Ocean of Soul Marching Band, furthering the Houston native's dedication to empowering HBCU students and preserving the rich musical traditions these institutions represent.

The grant will be strategically allocated across multiple areas critical to the band's success and sustainability. Funds will support student scholarships, enhance recruitment and retention efforts, and provide technological upgrades and infrastructure improvements that will benefit current and future band members.

Texas Southern University President J.W. Crawford III expressed gratitude for the foundation's investment in student success.

"We are deeply appreciative of the BeyGOOD Foundation for this significant demonstration of its commitment to empowering our student musicians and elevating their form of artistic expression," Crawford said,

The donation builds upon an existing relationship between the global superstar and the university. During her highly anticipated Christmas Day NFL halftime performance in Houston, Beyoncé showcased the Ocean of Soul by featuring over 200 band members in what became known as the "Beyoncé Bowl." The performance, broadcast during the Ravens-Texans game, drew 27 million viewers on Netflix, providing unprecedented national exposure for the HBCU band program.

Charlie Coleman III, senior associate vice president of development and alumni engagement at Texas Southern, highlighted the broader significance of the partnership.

"The BeyGOOD Foundation's impactful investment affirms the powerful role that HBCUs play in shaping the next generation of artistic, academic, and cultural leaders," Coleman said. "This partnership does more than support the Ocean of Soul — it opens doors for our students to access the arts in life-changing ways, inspired by one of the most beloved artists of our time."

The grant represents part of Beyoncé's ongoing philanthropic efforts supporting HBCU communities. Through various initiatives, the BeyGOOD Foundation has consistently demonstrated its commitment to educational equity and cultural preservation within historically Black institutions.

As Beyoncé continues her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour across nine cities in the United States and Europe, culminating with a finale performance in Las Vegas on July 26, her investment in Texas Southern University underscores the lasting impact successful alumni and supporters can have on HBCU student experiences and institutional advancement.

The Ocean of Soul Marching Band, known for its dynamic performances and musical excellence, will utilize the grant to expand opportunities for student musicians while maintaining the high standards that have made the program a source of pride for the university and the broader HBCU community.