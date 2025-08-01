Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Southern University Launches Student-Operated Radio Station WSUB 106.1 FM

China Gilreath
Aug 1, 2025

Southern University's Department of Mass Communication will begin operating its own radio station, WSUB 106.1 LPFM "The Bluff," following a cooperative agreement with the Louisiana Community Development Capital Fund.

The low-powered FM station will be operated entirely by the Department of Mass Communication, with faculty, staff and students leading daily programming and operations. WSUB replaces WTQT, a long-running 24-hour gospel station that previously broadcast on the frequency.

"The Department of Mass Communication is so proud to lead the way in operating the university's FCC regulated radio station," said Dr. Yolanda Campbell, interim chair of the Department of Mass Communication. "I'm especially excited to see our students demonstrate how this hands-on training will prepare them for their careers in the industry."

The station will serve as a practical training facility for students pursuing careers in radio, podcasting and audio production. Programming will reflect Southern University's community spirit by promoting cultural awareness, supporting local talent and delivering educational content.

WSUB's musical format will blend gospel, hip-hop, R&B and pop music. The 24-hour station aims to help students strengthen their broadcasting skills, engage audiences and prepare for media industry careers.

Campbell will serve as station manager. Nicolette Gordon, a Southern University alumna and experienced radio professional, has been named operations manager. Jammin Jacque Griffin, longtime program director at WTQT, will continue in the same role at WSUB.

"Radio has always been about community, and there's no one more prepared than Southern to seize this amazing opportunity to be a voice for the Baton Rouge community in music and content creation," Campbell said.

 
