North Carolina A&T Achieves Record Enrollment with Historic 15,000+ Students

The numbers are in. North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has shattered enrollment records this fall with 15,275 students—a remarkable 6.7% increase from last year's 14,311, marking the institution's largest single-year growth in history.

The milestone solidifies North Carolina A&T's position as the nation's largest public historically Black college or university for the 12th consecutive year, while also maintaining its status as the largest HBCU America has ever produced for four straight years.

The incoming freshman class of 3,021 students arrived with impressive credentials—an average GPA of 3.7 overall, with out-of-state freshmen posting an even higher 3.93 average. These high-achieving students represent 36 states plus Washington, D.C., underscoring A&T's growing appeal beyond North Carolina's borders.

"The 2025-26 student body reaffirms our commitment to the people of North Carolina, our national appeal and impact as an exponential, doctoral research HBCU and the promise that North Carolina A&T holds for students around the world," said Chancellor Dr. James R. Martin II. "We embrace the opportunity to prepare them for a world undergoing seismic knowledge and technology shifts and to guide their development as individuals, ready for lives of achievement and meaning."

The enrollment gains span multiple student populations:

In-State Growth: North Carolina student enrollment jumped by 849 students (9.3%), reinforcing A&T's land-grant mission to serve state residents.

Graduate Education Expansion: For the first time in university history, graduate student enrollment exceeded 2,000, reaching 2,018—an 11.2% increase. Doctoral enrollment surged 23.4% to 702 students, reflecting the success of new master's and doctoral programs launched over the past five years.

Transfer Student Success: Transfer enrollment rose 17% with 814 new students, as A&T capitalizes on community college partnerships amid increasingly competitive first-year admissions.

Retention Milestone: The freshman-to-sophomore retention rate hit 81% for the first time, surpassing the 80% threshold—a key institutional goal.

International Presence: Bucking national trends, A&T's international student population grew 10.3% to nearly 1,000 students, including approximately 500 from African nations.

Geographic Reach: Students hail from 97 of North Carolina's 100 counties, 43 states, and 103 foreign nations, demonstrating the university's broad appeal.