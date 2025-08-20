Edward Waters University Hits 20-Year Enrollment High With Historic 1,210 Students

Edward Waters University has achieved its highest enrollment in more than two decades, with 1,210 students registered for Fall 2025—a 30% increase from the 932 students enrolled in Fall 2019.

The Jacksonville based historically Black college and university reported the milestone following the close of fall registration on August 15, marking what officials called a "historic achievement" for Florida's first independent institution of higher learning.

"Edward Waters is widely recognized in many circles for its rich historical legacy," said Dr. A. Zachary Faison, Jr., EWU's president and CEO. "At the same time, our remarkable recent enrollment growth powerfully affirms our present-day vitality as a thriving and dynamic institution."

The enrollment surge was driven by record-breaking numbers across both undergraduate and graduate divisions. EWU welcomed 587 new undergraduate students—the largest incoming class in the university's history. Applications for the 2025-2026 academic year totaled more than 11,850, representing a 236% increase over Fall 2019.

Perhaps most notably, EWU's graduate enrollment has exploded since the university launched its first master's degree programs in 2021. Graduate student numbers have increased 316%, reaching 133 students this fall. The university enrolled 105 new graduate students across four master's programs in cybersecurity, business administration, education policy and advocacy, and public administration.

The sustained growth represents the university's largest four-year enrollment period since 2005, officials said. EWU also improved its retention rate, with 75.3% of eligible students returning from Spring 2025 to Fall 2025.

The enrollment milestone comes as Edward Waters has gained national attention for student outcomes. The incoming undergraduate class averaged a 2.90 GPA and represents 19 states and six countries. The university's honors program welcomed its seventh consecutive "Eta Cohort," with students averaging a 3.8 high school GPA, including two class valedictorians.

Faison credited the university's Strategic Enrollment and Retention Team (S.E.R.T.) for the achievement, highlighting collaboration between admissions, financial aid, student accounts, and academic affairs offices.

"This achievement is far more than just a number," Faison said. "It is a powerful affirmation of the faith and confidence that students and families place in Edward Waters."

Diverse recently visited the campus of Edward Waters University and will profile the school's remarkable transformation in a feature magazine article later this fall.