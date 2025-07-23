Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

UNCF Partners with African Universities for HBCU-Africa Symposium

Watson Headshot
Jamal Watson
Jul 23, 2025

Ed Smith-LewisEd Smith-LewisThe United Negro College Fund's Institute for Capacity Building (ICB) is spearheading an unprecedented collaboration that could reshape the landscape of higher education partnerships across continents. In partnership with the Historic African Diaspora Placement Program (HADIP) and the Association of African Universities (AAU), UNCF announced at its UNITE 2025 convening, plans for a virtual symposium on September 17, 2025, designed to strengthen ties between Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and African higher education institutions.

UNCF officials say that the symposium, titled "From Dialogue to Action: Advancing Partnerships between Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and African Higher Education Institutions," represents a strategic shift toward actionable collaboration rather than mere academic discourse. 

The initiative brings together an impressive array of stakeholders, including government leaders, university presidents, provosts, policymakers, researchers, philanthropists, and resource partners from both Africa and the United States. The symposium's agenda includes dignitary-led plenaries, comparative analyses of African and U.S. higher education systems, panel discussions, and strategic dialogues focused on resource mobilization and institutional transformation.

"This is more than just an event—it's a launch pad for coordinated action," said Ed Smith-Lewis, UNCF senior vice president of strategic partnership and institutional programs. "We're setting the stage for executive leadership development, joint research efforts and mutual investment in transformative education systems."

The collaboration builds on existing partnerships between HADIP and AAU, with the latter organization serving as the collective voice for universities across the African continent. AAU's mission centers on promoting, strengthening, and representing African higher education through enhanced collaboration and institutional quality improvements.

"The Association of African Universities is excited to foster partnerships with historically Black colleges and universities," said Secretary-General of AAU Olusola Bandele Oyewole. "Together, we aim to strengthen education and address challenges, creating a brighter future for our students and communities."

 

 

 

 

The trusted source for all job seekers