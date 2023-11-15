Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Report: Young Black Voters Skeptical About Digital Messaging and Negative Campaign Ads

Arrman Kyaw
Nov 15, 2023

Black voters ages 18-29 are showing skepticism about social media messaging and negative campaign advertisements, according to a new report from the Rutgers Center for Minority Serving Institutions (CMSI).Dr. Amanda WilkersonDr. Amanda Wilkerson

The report, "The Other Black Voter: Analyzing the Political Socialization of Florida’s HBCU Students", surveyed young Black voters educated at Florida Historically Black Colleges and Universities, between the ages of 18-29. Black voters in this age range are overlooked and inadequately represented in civic engagement research, according to the report.

“HBCUs have shaped elections and the entire political landscape but are often ignored by researchers. This research sheds light on how students at HBCUs form their political opinions, how they vote, and how they feel about political messaging,” said report co-author Dr. Rebecca Entress.

Amid the build up to the 2024 presidential election, the report found that respondents were skeptical about digital messaging via social media; doubted election candidates using negative campaign advertisements; and wanted proof of tangible, substantial actions from those elected.

"We set out to share an under-discussed fact about Black Youth Voters: they have evolved,” said lead report author Dr. Amanda Wilkerson, who is a visiting scholar with CMSI. “I anticipate that this work will revitalize our comprehension of the perspectives of Black youth voters in ways that allows post-secondary institutions and political actors to reimagine tactics that support their political socialization."

Political activism saw increases when no candidate aligned with these voters’ views, indicating that voting for the “lesser evil” doesn’t satisfy them anymore.

The report’s authors make recommendations, such as optimizing civic engagement communication; diversifying engagement approaches; bolstering voting and knowledge accessibility; and political messaging via social media.

Related Stories
Janel George
African-American
Panel: Erasing Black History Threatens to Harm Black Community, Students, and Nation's Future
Dr. Ruth J. Simmons
African-American
Dr. Ruth J. Simmons Takes Readers ‘Up Home’ in New Memoir
Evangeline Mitchell
African-American
National Black Pre-Law Conference to take Place at Harvard
Michael Collins
African-American
Report: Number of Black Students in Community College IT Programs Remains a Concern
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
College of Southern Maryland
Military and Veterans Services Program Coordinator/School Certifying Official
Kentucky Community and Technical College System
University of Connecticut
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Associate Director of Educational Opportunity Fund (EOF)
Montclair State University
Community College of Baltimore County
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers