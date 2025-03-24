CSUF Student Researcher Explores Black Barbie's Effect on Children's Self-Image

Barbie dolls have been popular for generations among young children. They have also been criticized for having an unrealistic female body, which can cause young girls to have body image concerns.

Now, new research from a Cal State Fullerton student is shedding light on how Black Barbie dolls specifically influence young Black girls' perceptions of their own hair and beauty standards.

Amirah Kambe, public health major and Class of 2025 graduate, participated in a groundbreaking study examining the relationship between representation in toys and children's self-image. Working alongside renowned Barbie scholar and CSUF faculty member Dr. Amirah Saafir, Kambe helped analyze how young Black girls interact with and respond to various Barbie dolls, with particular attention to race, body type, and hair texture.

"Whiteness was perceived as the default for Barbie and straight, blonde hair was a physical indicator for perfection," said Kambe. "Representation is about more than having Black Barbies with varying hair textures and styles in the toy section of a store."

The research team conducted interviews with girls ages 5-10, observing their play patterns and discussions about the dolls. They discovered that even when presented with Black Barbie options, many participants still expressed preferences that aligned with Eurocentric beauty standards.

The study also examined marketing materials, packaging, and positioning of the dolls in retail environments. The research team found that while Mattel has made strides in diversity, Black Barbies are often marketed differently and given less prominent placement in stores.

Saafir, who has studied children's toys and their cultural impact for over a decade, noted that the findings have significant implications for both toy manufacturers and parents. "The way toys are presented to children matters tremendously. When diverse dolls are treated as 'special editions' or alternatives to the 'standard' doll, it reinforces problematic hierarchies of beauty and worth."

Kambe's involvement in the research included conducting interviews, coding responses, and identifying recurring themes. Her public health background provided valuable perspective on the potential mental and emotional health impacts of these early exposures to beauty standards.

"This isn't just about toys," Kambe emphasized. "It's about how children develop their sense of self-worth and identity. When young Black girls don't see themselves represented positively in their toys and media, it can contribute to internalized racism and poor self-image that carries into adulthood."

Based on their findings, Kambe recommends that companies like Mattel be more intentional with their marketing campaigns and product development. She suggests that representation impacts children's self-perception, which directly influences their confidence, mental and emotional health over the long term.

The research has already gained attention from educators and child development specialists interested in understanding how everyday objects influence children's perceptions of race and beauty.

"This research has reinforced how deeply representation influences public health," said Kambe. "I want to ensure Black communities have access to equitable health education, resources and positive representation."

The study's findings will be presented at an upcoming public health conference, where Kambe hopes to reach a broader audience of health professionals who may not typically consider toys and play as factors in community wellness.

After graduation, Kambe plans to continue exploring the intersections of race, health and identity as she pursues a master's degree in public health or medical sociology. She hopes her work will contribute to more thoughtful approaches to diversity in children's products and media.

Saafir said that she is pleased to see how students like Kambe have grown as researchers.

“It brings me so much joy to watch students grow — not just as researchers but as people," she said. "Mentorship offers a front-row seat to that evolution, providing the space to cultivate students’ skills with intention, whether they’re navigating a research project, applying to grad school or finding their professional voice."