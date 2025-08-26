Gen Z Adults Show Declining Wellbeing as Students Thrive, New Survey Reveals

A stark divide is emerging within Generation Z, with adults in this cohort experiencing significant declines in wellbeing even as middle and high school students report record levels of classroom engagement, according to a new national survey released on Tuesday.

The 2025 Voices of Gen Z study, conducted by Gallup and the Walton Family Foundation, surveyed nearly 3,800 Americans aged 13 to 28 and found that overall life satisfaction among Gen Z has dropped to its lowest point in three years. Just 45% of Gen Z respondents are considered "thriving" – meaning they rate their current lives positively and expect to continue doing so in five years.

The decline is driven entirely by Gen Z adults, with only 39% reporting they are thriving, a five-point drop from 2024. The decrease is particularly pronounced among young women, with just 37% of adult Gen Z women thriving in 2025 compared to 46% the previous year.

In contrast, 56% of Gen Z middle and high school students report thriving, maintaining levels similar to previous years and creating a 17-percentage-point gap between students and adults within the same generation.

The findings raise important questions about what happens to young people as they transition from high school to college and early adulthood – a period when many are navigating higher education systems.

"This data suggests there may be something happening during that transition from high school to post-secondary life that we need to better understand," said Dr. Kenneth Jones, a higher education researcher not involved in the study. "Are colleges adequately supporting students' wellbeing as they adapt to adult responsibilities?"

The survey reveals several demographic patterns that could inform campus diversity and inclusion efforts:

Racial and Ethnic Differences: Black Gen Z individuals are more likely to be thriving than their peers from other racial and ethnic backgrounds, challenging some assumptions about wellbeing disparities.

Religious Engagement: Gen Z individuals who frequently attend religious services report higher thriving rates than those who are less devout or agnostic, suggesting campus religious and spiritual programs may play important supportive roles.

LGBTQ+ Concerns: LGBTQ+ adults are significantly less likely to be thriving than their peers, highlighting the continued need for robust campus support systems for sexual and gender minorities.

The survey also revealed engagement disparities based on college plans. Students who do not intend to pursue higher education after graduation report lower levels of classroom engagement across all eight measured elements compared to their college-bound peers.

This finding suggests that while college-bound students are experiencing unprecedented levels of school engagement – with high schoolers now matching or exceeding middle schoolers' engagement levels for the first time – those planning alternative post-graduation paths may need additional support.

Despite the concerning adult wellbeing trends, the survey delivered encouraging news about K-12 education. Every measure of classroom engagement reached record levels in 2025, with particularly notable improvements among high school students.

Key engagement metrics showed substantial gains since 2023:

Students saying school gives them opportunities to do what they do best increased from 40% to 50%

Those reporting having a teacher who makes them excited about the future rose from 70% to 78%

However, gaps remain. Fewer than half of students say most of their teachers seem excited about their subjects (50%), make topics interesting (42%), or connect coursework to real-world applications (37%).

Paradoxically, despite declining wellbeing among adults, Gen Z maintains high optimism about the future. Three-quarters (77%) agree they have a great future ahead of them, unchanged from 2024. Additionally, 56% feel prepared for the future, up from 49% in 2024 and 44% in 2023.

"These results show the promise of this generation," said Romy Drucker, Education Program Director at the Walton Family Foundation. "More students feel ready for the future, and engagement in classrooms is rising. Now we must ensure every young person has access to the kinds of meaningful learning experiences that unlock opportunity for a lifetime."

The Gallup Panel web survey was conducted May 16-27, 2025, with 3,793 respondents aged 13-28 across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The study included 1,746 students aged 13-18 and 2,047 adults aged 18-28. The margin of error is ±2.3 percentage points for the full sample.