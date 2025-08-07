Excelencia Recognizes 12 Programs Advancing Latino Student Success in Higher Education

Excelencia in Education has named 12 finalists for its 2025 Examples of Excelencia awards, spotlighting programs that demonstrate measurable impact in improving Latino student outcomes while benefiting all students in higher education.

The recognition comes at a critical time when Latino students represent the fastest-growing demographic in higher education, yet continue to face significant barriers to degree completion. These students often follow non-traditional pathways, juggling academic pursuits with work and family obligations that require institutions to rethink conventional support structures.

"Excelencia promotes what works for Latino, and all, students nationally because of our commitment to excellence in higher education that results in student success," said Deborah Santiago, co-founder and CEO of Excelencia in Education. "The programs recognized as finalists this year are meeting the moment and ensuring access to quality education."

This year's finalists span four educational levels and represent institutions across 13 states and the District of Columbia. The programs demonstrate what Santiago calls an "intentional commitment" to supporting post-traditional students through evidence-based practices that address the unique challenges many Latino students face.

The recognized approaches include bridge programs that smooth transitions between educational levels, comprehensive counseling and advising services, bilingual family engagement initiatives, and targeted mentoring programs designed to prepare students for workforce entry upon graduation.

At the associate level, finalists include GM ASEP at Cerritos College in California and the College Access Latinx Initiative at Portland Community College in Oregon. Baccalaureate-level recognition went to Aurora University's Algebra Recitation Program in Illinois and California State University, Long Beach's ÁNDALE Latino Research Training Program.

Graduate-level finalists represent diverse academic fields, from the University of Illinois Chicago's Crossing Latinidades Humanities Research Initiative to the University of Arizona's LAWtina program and the University of Texas at Arlington's Bridge-to-Math-Doctorate Program.

Notably, five community-based organizations earned finalist status, highlighting the critical role these entities play in supporting Latino educational advancement. These include programs spanning from Texas's Rio Grande Valley to New York City, addressing everything from career pathway development to family engagement strategies.

The Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement's Avanza RGV program in Mercedes, Texas, focuses on accelerating Latino prosperity through education and career pathways. In New York City, the Hispanic Federation's CREAR Futuros program takes a comprehensive approach to student support, while California-based organizations like the Latino Education Advancement Foundation and MANA de San Diego offer targeted college success programs.

Since launching in 2005, Excelencia's Examples of Excelencia initiative has reviewed more than 2,500 program submissions and recognized over 400 programs for demonstrated impact. The organization has distributed more than $2.2 million to support these evidence-based efforts.

The finalist programs will be featured in Excelencia's Growing What Works Database, described as the nation's only searchable online repository of evidence-based practices for improving Latino student outcomes in higher education. This resource serves institutional leaders, funders, and policymakers seeking proven strategies for student success.

"These programs expand access to a quality college education by strengthening student transition and retention through innovative, sustainable, culturally responsive efforts," the organization noted in its announcement.

On September 29, Excelencia will announce which four programs among the 12 finalists will receive the full Examples of Excelencia designation. The announcement will take place during Celebración de Excelencia, part of the organization's Fall Convening in Washington, D.C.

The multi-day invitational event brings together leaders from higher education institutions, evidence-based programs, philanthropy, policy, and business sectors who share the goal of promoting excellence and developing talent for America's future workforce and civic leadership.

Additionally, Excelencia recognized two "Programs to Watch" for their promising early impact: North Shore Community College's Dual Language Liberal Arts Transfer Degree Pathway in Massachusetts and the University of Arizona's Arizona Strategic Success Network.