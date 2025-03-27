Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) play a vital role in advancing educational opportunities for Latine students across the United States. As their numbers have surged to over 600 institutions, representing 20% of all colleges and universities nationwide, HSIs now enroll and advise two-thirds of all Latino undergraduates. This significant responsibility has prompted researchers to examine how these institutions prepare academic advisors to effectively serve their diverse student populations.

A new report from the Rutgers Center for Minority Serving Institutions (CMSI), "Compañeros en el Camino: Preparing Academic Advisors to Serve at Hispanic-Serving Institutions," reveals critical insights into how HSIs train and develop advisors to support Latine student success. Authored by Dr. Gabriel O. Bermea, a visiting scholar with CMSI, the report underscores that effective academic advising at HSIs transcends traditional course selection to become a transformative tool for student success.

"Effective academic advising at HSIs goes beyond course selection—it is about fostering a sense of belonging, validating students' experiences, and guiding them toward their personal and academic goals," explains Bermea. "When advisors receive ongoing training and professional development, they become powerful advocates who help students navigate challenges and persist toward graduation."

Drawing on data from 23 HSIs, the report identifies three key findings that illuminate the current state of advisor preparation and highlight opportunities for improvement.

First, the report reveals a misalignment—or "desajuste"—between training programs and essential competencies. While advisors at HSIs receive training in many areas, the frequency varies significantly across critical competencies like cultural awareness, intercultural communication, and antiracism. This inconsistency suggests a need for better alignment between training programs and the competencies required to effectively support diverse students.

Second, the study found that HSI advisor training emphasizes practical, hands-on skills—"manos a la obra"—often at the expense of theoretical and structured learning approaches. While on-the-job training provides immediate benefits, a more balanced approach that incorporates theoretical foundations would maximize advisor impact and effectiveness.

Third, the report identifies untapped potential in professional development opportunities—"compadres con oportunidades." While HSI advisors prioritize mentorship and connection, there is significant room for growth in research engagement, reflective practices, and knowledge generation. These activities could enhance advisors' long-term professional development and ultimately improve student outcomes.

"This report highlights how critical it is for Latine students to access effective academic advising," said Dr. Marybeth Gasman, Samuel DeWitt Proctor Endowed Chair and Distinguished Professor at Rutgers University. "These practices allow them to receive ample access to resources and opportunities that support their pursuit of higher education. Having advisors actively working towards developing their professional skills and student success strategies will pave the way for a collective and continuous support system for students."

The report offers actionable recommendations for HSIs to enhance their advisor preparation programs. These include conducting comprehensive reviews of training programs to ensure alignment with essential competencies, encouraging advisor engagement in research and scholarly activities, integrating reflective practice tools into professional development, and supporting advisor participation in policy advocacy through national organizations.

By implementing these recommendations, HSIs can further empower academic advisors to create meaningful, culturally congruent experiences that promote student retention, graduation, and holistic success. The report emphasizes that HSIs have an opportunity to lead the way in redefining academic advising as a powerful tool for equity and educational transformation.

As HSIs continue to serve an increasingly diverse student population, investing in comprehensive advisor training and development becomes not just beneficial but essential. Experts add that through intentional preparation of "compañeros en el camino"—companions on the journey—HSIs can fulfill their mission of servingness and ensure that all students have the support they need to thrive academically and personally.