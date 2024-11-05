Seal of Excelencia 2024

The path to higher education success has many obstacles and barriers for Latinos across the U.S. The mission of Excelencia in Education, founded in 2004 by Dr. Deborah A. Santiago and Sarita E. Brown, is to advance Latino student success in higher education by promoting Latino student achievement, conducting analysis to inform educational policies and advancing institutional practices.

To earn the Seal of Excelencia a college or university must demonstrate an intentional, institutional focus on advancing Latino student success by aligning data and practice. There must be deliberate and continuous assessment to identify and implement strategies that improve Latino student achievement. Institutional leadership must show a commitment to transformation and creating an environment in which Latino students thrive. Lastly, a college or university’s commitment must be sustained over time.

“There are 600 institutions that have hit the HSI (Hispanic Serving Institution) moniker, which means 25% undergraduate FTE (full-time equivalent),” says Santiago. “Another 412 that are emerging HSIs. That’s 1,000 institutions that are enrolling Hispanic students. The importance of the Seal of Excelencia is that the focus is not just on enrolling these students; it’s an intention of serving them and graduating them.

"The Seal as an independent certification process really helps to verify and validate that these institutions are going beyond enrollment to intentionally serving Hispanic students,” she adds. “For employers that are looking to distinguish those that are really serving the population they need for the workforce and for students that are looking to institutions that are going to meet them where they’re at and help them earn a degree that they want to support their families and communities, the Seal certified institutions stand out.”

Colleges and universities that have received the Seal of Excelencia enroll 17% of Latino students in the U.S. and graduate 19%. “These are the institutions that can show you with their data, with their evidence-based practices and with their leadership what they’re doing,” says Santiago. “They are taking responsibility and raising standards.”



California State University, East Bay

Almost 60% of California State University, East Bay (CSUEB), students are transfers, and their needs are taken into account. Incoming transfer students can enroll in courses early to guarantee that they have access to coursework. Necessary support is provided through GANAS (Gaining Access ’AND Academic Success), an innovative access and retention program that serves community college transfer students.



The needs of freshmen are also carefully considered, with INSPIRE (Incoming Student Program for Inclusion, Retention and Excellence) as well as student support programs like EOP (Educational Opportunity Program) and EXCEL, which create strong networks of support. There are financial support programs, including emergency grants, technology loaner programs and device voucher support, which provide students with necessary in-time financial support. The CSUEB Pathfinders Institute is dedicated to enhancing culturally relevant professional development through an intensive two-week program for faculty teaching critical first-year courses.



“Cal State East Bay is dedicated to guiding Latine/x students toward successful degree completion through targeted strategic initiatives and practices,” says Dr. Cathy Sandeen, CSUEB president. “Our comprehensive strategy emphasizes culturally relevant curriculum, robust community connections and clear pathways to success—crucial for nurturing a sense of belonging and enhancing academic persistence. Over the last five years, the proportion of Latine/x students among graduates has increased by 24%, while the percent change for all other students remained stagnant.”

Latine/x students currently comprise 37% of the student population at CSUEB. Six years ago, the university transitioned from a quarter to a semester system, significantly streamlining the path to degree completion. Coupled with enhanced academic flexibility it has led to improved graduation rates. Since 2018, the graduation rate for Latine/x students has increased from 24% to 34%.



“CSUEB’s supportive framework guides Latine/x students from enrollment through graduation, emphasizing culturally informed pedagogy and strong community ties,” says Sandeen.



California State University, San Bernardino

Over the years, as enrollment of Latinx students at California State University, San Bernadino (CSUSB) grew, the university implemented programs to serve student needs. By example, initially funded in 2007 by a grant from the U.S. Department of Education, the Upward Bound program works with students from six area high schools that are identified as potential first-generation college students.

“On a broader scale, the CSUSB Office of Pre-College Programs works with more than 5,000 students from middle school through high school, along with their families, current and former adult farm workers who are working toward a high school equivalency certificate (GED or HiSET), and low income and foster youth with educational and personal support services to increase high school graduation and college enrollment, persistence and degree completion,” says Dr. Tomás D. Morales, president of CSUSB.



As of fall 2023, 69% of the student population at CSUSB identified as Hispanic or Latino. In addition to support services that include financial aid and academic advising, an example of supporting Latinx student success is the CSUSB Impact Internship, developed by the university’s Undocumented Student Success Center. This is a paid, on-campus internship for undocumented students at CSUSB.



“By participating in this internship, students will enhance their research skills, gain pre-professional experience and expand their network of CSUSB students, staff and faculty,” says Morales. “The Impact Internship is part of a campus wide effort to support undocumented students in their completion of the Dream Service Incentive Grant requirements. The grant is a California Student Aid Commission program.”

As part of its efforts to meet the financial needs of Latinx and all students, CSUSB provides tuition assistance for students close to graduation through its Graduation Initiative Grant (GIG). In 2022-23, over 350 students were awarded close to $772,000 in Graduate Initiative Grants. Of the students awarded GIGs, 80% were Latinx, leading to 1,154 Latino GIG recipients graduating from CSUSB over the last five years.



California State University, San Marcos

Located in North San Diego County, California State University, San Marcos (CSUSM), serves nearly 16,000 students with 51% of the current undergraduate student body identifying as Latinx. CSUSM’s inclusive hiring practices have increased Latino representation among faculty, administrators and staff. Search committees receive diversity training to recognize biases and learn strategies for fair and equitable evaluations. All faculty and administrator searches must have a DEI advocate who completes specialized training.

CSUSM gathers and analyzes disaggregated data pertaining to retention, unit completion and graduation. This helps identify gaps and tailor programs, such as the Academic Notice Program, which emphasizes support over penalties for students experiencing academic challenges.

“We track Latinx student enrollment, retention and course success rates using real-time dashboards,” says Dr. Ellen J. Neufeldt, president of CSUSM. “These inform strategic decisions to address inequities and improve outcomes. … Our decision making processes are continuously informed by data analysis, enabling us to adapt interventions and improve programming for Latinx students.”

Through the Alliance to Accelerate Excellence in Education, CSUSM guarantees admission to eligible high school students in 18 districts, many with majority Latinx populations. Spanish-language presentations and family engagement help demystify the college process and foster a college-going culture. Outreach efforts include education on financial aid options, including grants, scholarships and aid for undocumented students.

The number of bachelor’s degrees awarded to Latinx students has grown. In academic year 2021-22, 45.1% of degrees were awarded to Latinx students. That number increased to 47.8% in 2022-23. Over the last five years, there has been an 11% increase in the four-year graduation rate for Latinx students. Targeted initiatives include first-year programs, academic resources, mentorship programs and student engagement activities.

“How we serve our students’ unique needs and meet our students where they are, ensures we are elevating their voices and providing an inclusive and accessible top-tier education to the Latinx community and other underserved groups,” says Neufeldt.



Cerritos College

A public, two-year community college, Cerritos College is located in Norwalk, California (Southeastern Los Angeles). Approximately 70% of the student body identifies as Latinx.

“We are very intentional in how we recruit, retai n and support completion to our diverse student body,” says Dr. Jose Fierro, president. “We aim to eliminate equity gaps and continue to transform our institution into a Hispanic-graduating institution.”

For Latinx students, outreach campaigns involve the entire family, placing an emphasis on underrepresented fields and complementing academic programs with support systems like Puente, the college’s Latinx support program, and the Falcon’s Nest, its basic needs program. Puente students graduate two years faster than the general student population. In 2023, Cerritos adopted their Students First Framework, a homegrown initiative to provide strategies over the next decade to reach its goal of graduating more students in less time.

“In 2023, we had the largest representation of Latinx students in Cerritos Complete, a program providing financial, academic and personal support that generates Jose Fierro Cerritos three-year graduation rates at nearly triple the rate of the campus as a whole,” says Fierro. “Overall, we increased our number of degrees and certificates for our Latinx students by 58.5% in the last two years.”

The Village at Cerritos College is California’s first community college housing project exclusively for homeless students. The Village is located near campus and provides wraparound services including case management, counseling and tutoring. Since 2020, almost 60% of Village residents have been Latino and have completed their degree or certificate programs in an average of 3.4 years, compared to the collegewide average of 5.2 years.

Cerritos takes a proactive approach to data collection and analysis, integrating these efforts into planning and framework processes. The campus utilizes 16 data dashboards, available to the entire campus, to provide real-time enrollment, success and completion statistics that can be disaggregated to analyze demographics and specific student populations.

“These tools, combined with student interactions, surveys and external resources, help us better understand how to support our students in reaching their academic goals,” says Fierro.



Hartnell College

A public community college in Salinas, California, 83% of the student population at Hartnell College identify as Latinx. When looking at mid-size metropolitan cities in the U.S., Salinas has the highest minority wage gap in the country—a 40% difference between white and Latinx workers.

“We believe that Hartnell College is an engine for economic vitality in our region and for students to move from poverty to prosperity,” says Michael Gutierrez, superintendent/president of Hartnell. “In order to make progress on this large scale goal, we started by conducting an external and internal environmental scan in 2023 to better understand the educational needs in the Salinas Valley region.”

The data in this scan included educational attainment rates by city/Census Designated Places, regional demographic information, labor market data, data regarding household income and income inequities, and access to internet and technology. Institutional data that included enrollment, student demographics, course success rates, retention, fall-to-spring persistence and program completion rates were also examined.

“In order for Latinx students to want to come to Hartnell College, stay and complete, they need to feel a sense of belonging and cultural validation, and we have to offer high-value programs that offer a meaningful return on investment,” says Gutierrez.

Hartnell engages in bilingual outreach efforts to graduating high school seniors. All of the college’s student services are available in English and Spanish. The college also promotes a culture of connection, using the Caring Campus commitments developed by the Institute for Evidence-Based Change. The Salinas Valley Promise program includes wraparound services in addition to free tuition and textbook cost and laptop support. Over the last two years, Hartnell has increased its full-time equivalent students by 16.8%.

“Our fall-to-spring persistence rate has increased from 68% to 73%, and among Salinas Valley Promise students that persistence rate was 91% in 2023-24,” Gutierrez says. “We’re also seeing accelerated time to completion—3.9 years, compared to 4.2 years in 2021-22.”





Pima Community College

A Hispanic Serving Institution, Pima Community College (PCC), located in Tucson, Arizona, has a student population that is 48% Latino. Equity, familia and servingness are woven into the college’s leadership, programs and services to foster success for all students. Dr. Dolores Duran-Cerda, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, says administration believes in being student-ready, not expecting students to be college-ready.

“Over the past three years, we have taken a comprehensive approach to collecting, analyzing and acting on data,” says Duran-Cerda. “We are intentionally examining equity gaps by disaggregating data by race and ethnicity, focusing on metrics like program enrollment, course success rates, student support services such as tutoring and success coaching, and financial aid distribution as a few examples impacting enrollment, persistence, retention, transfer and completion.”

Data informs decisions across key areas and workforce preparation for high-demand, high wage fields like IT, nursing and engineering. PCC also evaluates data such as high school graduation rates and labor market needs to ensure that the college’s programs are building a diverse talent pipeline for the community. Latino participation in dual enrollment has increased. 53% of students enrolled in the IT/Cybersecurity program identify as Latino, which Duran-Cerda attributes to initiatives like the IT Knowledge and Context Project.

An example of tailored programming is MoCAP for male students of color. Services are delivered through one-on-one coaching sessions, referrals to campus allies and presentations from internal and external resources and services. MoCAP allows participants to foster a sense of community and build brotherhood among themselves and staff.

“As one of the few Latina provosts in higher education, the Seal holds personal significance for me,” Duran-Cerda says. “Our students see themselves in us, and we, in turn, carry the responsibility to uplift, inspire and create pathways to economic prosperity.”



San Francisco State University

From 2010 to 2022, Latinx-identifying undergraduate enrollment at San Francisco State University (SFSU) increased from 19% to 39%. A Project Belonging survey was conducted in spring 2024 that gathered data from 881 Latinx students about belonging, engagement and self-confidence. Results are now informing services and support for Latinx students and improving conditions for all students.

“We have been tracking the effectiveness of numerous programs, including peer mentoring and learning communities as well as student progress to graduation,” says SFSU president Dr. Lynn Mahoney. “SFSU is building targeted responses that directly connect to increasing retention and completion of our Latinx student population. Much of this work is through our Equity Priority directives that aim to eliminate equity gaps.”

In an effort to address underrepresentation in computer science, the department received an HSI-NSF grant aimed at increasing retention and completion rates for Latinx students through a peer mentoring program.

“Our Metro College Success Program is a transformative initiative that promotes the strategies of early belonging and increased access by channeling one-third of SFSU’s first-time, full-time students into a dynamic two-year learning community,” says Mahoney. “Additionally, ‘Siguientes Pasos’ workshops support Spanish-speaking students and families with the transition to San Francisco State.”

Latinx participation in the Metro College Success Program learning community increased by 25% between 2019 and 2024. In that same time period, the retention of full-time Latinx students increased 3.9%. Disappointment with a lack of similar success among part-time students has led to new initiatives like the emphasis on credit accumulation.

“The Seal of Excelencia is emblematic of our commitment and the California State University’s commitment to eliminate equity gaps,” says Mahoney. “All of this reflects our commitment to serve our students and also our community by addressing the Bay Area’s need for a highly skilled workforce.”



Sul Ross State University

Sul Ross State University (SRSU) is a public HSI located in Alpine, Texas, with instructional sites along the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Eagle Pass and Uvalde, serving 13 counties as the only public university. At present, 67% of the student body identifies as Latinx.

The strategic plan for the university specifically addresses student and staff initiatives. Strategies are meant to build a relationship-rich education to help students feel connected and persist through graduation.

“In Fall 2022, our first faculty mentor pairings were made,” says Ben Telesca, vice president for student affairs, SRSU. “The program began in Spring 2023 with 153 students, 87 of whom were Hispanic. … This program paired faculty members with developmental education freshmen. Faculty mentors were encouraged to engage with mentees, which resulted in faculty having to discover which methods worked best to communicate with their students. Building familia this way, at the beginning of their college career, establishes long-lasting relationships that benefit the direct mentees and the entire group.”

Through the efforts of the mentoring program, all students involved were retained at 65.2%, with Hispanic students retained at the higher rate of 84.6%. This high impact practice proved to be successful and was institutionalized starting 2023-24.

The SRSU Connecting with Students for Success Program recognizes that the classroom connects students to the university. Regardless of whether participating faculty members are teaching introductory or advanced courses, they endeavor to learn students’ names early, provide actionable feedback on assignments, hold high standards and offer support, and schedule individual conferences with students.

SRSU’s commitment to representation is seen through its executive leadership. The current administration is led by a Latinx president and provost and includes more female leaders than ever before. “This not only reflects the representation of our student body, but supports the need for diversity in decision making,” says Telesca.



Seal of Excelencia, Recertified

Three years after receiving the Seal of Excelencia, institutions can apply to be recertified. Excelencia in Education asks that these colleges and universities submit data on what they have done in the six key areas: enrollment, retention, transfer, financial aid, faculty and completion.

“This is about institutional transformation,” says Santiago. “The recertification means you’re not done. They’re on a journey. … Institutions, if they don’t keep this front and center in their strategic plans, their efforts for development and investment support, it just becomes an initiative. We want institutions to fundamentally transform through this population to make sure all students are served better.”



California State University, Fresno

Since receiving the Seal of Excelencia in 2021, California State University, Fresno (Fresno State) has expanded its comprehensive and holistic support services to support students and families while they are still in high school. Current Fresno State students serve as culturally responsive ambassadors trained to work with students and families, making in-person visits to local high schools, offering guidance on admissions, college knowledge, awareness of degree majors and career pathways, financial literacy and accessing support services on campus once enrolled. Currently, 60.1% of the Fresno State student population is Latinx.

“Thousands of students, typically in their junior and senior years [of high school], as well as their loved ones, come to Fresno State,” says Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, president of Fresno State. “Once accepted into Fresno State, students and families are invited to attend pre-orientation days and then Dog Days (new student orientation). We then provide year-long programming for students and families to learn more about what to expect during the first year, how to be engaged and involved, and to increase a sense of belonging. Many of these programs are offered in Spanish.”

The university’s Latinx students’ four-year graduation rate has steadily increased over the last four years, from 19.7% to 28.5%. The six-year graduation rate has also increased and the achievement gap has decreased. Over the past two years, retention strategies have expanded, including access to experiential learning opportunities by way of service learning, internships, field experience, study abroad, research and other high impact practice opportunities. These provide students with valuable skills and connections.

“Hands-on learning experiences, as well as flexible, accessible educational opportunities that are aligned with employment trends, will allow students to succeed in the classroom and in their careers after graduation,” says Jiménez-Sandoval. “These opportunities respond to our need to strengthen student retention and also respond to employers in the region who have told Fresno State what they want from our students.”



California State University, Fullerton

California State University, Fullerton (CSUF) enrolls more than 39,000 students, of which 54% are Latino—an increase of 40% since 2016. The university prioritizes access to higher education, student success, service to the local region and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Cal State Fullerton proudly serves our Latinx student population through an inclusive campus culture and innovative programs,” says CSUF president Dr. Ronald S. Rochon. “From recruitment and access to graduation and beyond, our campus has been able to provide the data and the outcomes for how we ensure that our Latinx students thrive.”

In each area of the Seal—enrollment, retention, transfer, financial support, representation and completion—CSUF administration works closely with the Office of Institutional Effectiveness to review institutional data as well as data from intentional programs that serve Latinx students.

“From our work in the Office of Education Partnerships and Student Business to programs like Veterans Ambassador Program and Titan Future Teachers, we looked at data through those six domains to identify Cal State Fullerton’s success story in ensuring that our Latinx students thrive,” says Rochon.

The university’s strategic plan includes goals focused on removing barriers to enrollment, retention and student success through newly launched initiatives like the Scholarship Office and the Titan Hub, which centralize resources in the areas of admissions, financial aid, scholarships and student business services.

CSUF partners with nine community colleges in Project RAISE (Regional Alliance in STEM Education), pairing community college students with CSUF faculty mentors for eight-week, immersive summer research experiences for which students receive a $5,000 stipend.

“One of our most stand-out achievements is our efforts to increase Latinx faculty representation,” says Rochon. “The Conducting Equitable and Inclusive Workshop Search Series provides search committees with best practices to help their hiring efforts.”

From 2021 to 2024, the percentage of Latinx faculty applicants increased by 15%. The percentage of Latinx faculty hired increased from 17% in 2022-23 to 26% in 2023-24.



Miami Dade College

“At Miami Dade College (MDC), we are honored to serve as a pathway to opportunity for the countless individuals in our community who come to us pursuing the American Dream,” says Madeline Pumariega, president of MDC. “With over 125,000 students—more than 75% identifying as Hispanic—we proudly stand as a beacon of opportunity and possibility.”

MDC consists of eight campuses and multiple outreach centers in Miami-Dade County, Florida. 58% of students are first-generation college, 68% identified as low-income, 63% attend college part-time and 73% work while attending college.

Since receiving the Seal of Excelencia, MDC has elevated its commitment to data-driven support for students by expanding data accessibility, developing new tools and implementing innovative practices.

“The Executive Dashboard was meticulously designed through a collaborative development process involving strategic decision-making and technology choices to meet MDC’s unique needs,” says Pumariega. “Updated regularly by the Office of Institutional Research, it incorporates evolving data sources, improving data quality and relevancy, and includes comprehensive training for staff and faculty. With standardized tools to assess enrollment, retention and student learning, the dashboard provides consistent metrics across campuses, allowing our team to make informed decisions that directly support our students’ journeys.”

MDC has introduced new practices to further support recruitment, retention and completion. This included streamlining dual enrollment for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, which doubled participation. The IT department created a seamless online application process, reducing access barriers and fostering a welcoming experience.

“Through our innovative scholarship programs like Presidential Scholars and Rising Scholars, MDC has supported over 1,400 students in our community with financial aid and engagement-focused programming,” says Pumariega. “These initiatives reinforce our commitment to creating a supportive environment where our students know they are valued, recognized and empowered to achieve their dreams.”



San Diego State University

A continued commitment to intentionally serving Latino students is part of San Diego State University’s (SDSU) 2020-25 strategic plan. Dr. Emilio Ulloa, SDSU’s associate chief diversity officer for HSI Affairs, says the Seal of Excelencia is a public acknowledgement of the high-touch practice work the university does to serve its students, guided by a data-informed approach.

“Since earning the Seal in 2021, Excelencia has set SDSU on a trajectory that has challenged us to further serve our students with practices aligned with our goals and values,” says Ulloa. “[There are] new cooperative agreements with employers who are interested in recruiting our diverse students and willing to create expanded internship pipelines in a wide variety of academic disciplines, enhanced partnerships with local service providers in the areas of housing, counseling and experiential learning, and many more.”

With intentional outreach activities and increased engagement, SDSU has seen a more diverse transfer applicant pool and forged a common pathway for Latinx students. For fall 2023, these efforts resulted in over 2,200 Latino transfer students enrolling, 46% of the incoming transfer class.

SDSU has a robust institutional research team that provides disaggregated analysis of traditional student success metrics like retention, graduation, grade-point average and DFW (percentage of students in a course who receive a D, F or withdraw) rates by ethnicity to help identify benchmarks for Latinx students unique to their college and major.

“We are always striving to collect better outcomes data tied to our specific practices to help confirm evidence of impact and ensure that these practices are in fact contributing to Latinx student success,” says Ulloa. “In a resource limited environment, it is just as important to stop spending our energy on programs which are not evidence-based or are not yielding improved outcomes as it is to launch new programs and support structures for our students. Real time and longitudinal data help to inform this constant culture of evidence-based practice.”



University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley

Located along the Texas-Mexico border and with 94% of the undergraduate student population of University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV), being Latino, president Dr. Guy Bailey says Seal of Excelencia reaffirms the institutional commitment to serving its student body and the broader community. It is committed to being a model bilingual, bicultural and biliterate institution. This recertification elevates the visibility of UTRGV’s initiatives for student success and brings a renewed focus on expanding support for academic programs and student services.

“This recognition not only celebrates our efforts, but it also empowers our students to see their potential and success reflected in our priorities,” says Bailey. “Since receiving the Seal, we’ve tracked key metrics such as graduation rates, retention and student engagement. Our data show significant gains in student retention and graduation rates. We have had a steady increase in four- and six-year graduation rates and dramatic improvement in first-year student success, all of which are crucial indicators of long-term academic achievement.”

Over the past few years, UTRGV has increased financial support through scholarships, implemented enhanced advising services and developed initiatives like tailored mentoring programs and community partnerships. UTRGV’s on-campus internship program, the Student Experience Initiative, provides employment aligned to a student’s degree program.

“Our focus on holistic support—academic, financial and social—has led to higher graduation rates, greater student satisfaction and reduced student debt,” says Bailey. “Reconfirming our commitment through the Seal of Excelencia is a powerful statement to our ongoing dedication to Latino student success and reflects our pledge to not only maintain but continually enhance the quality of education and support services we provide. As we move forward, we will continue to lead with purpose, ensuring that our students have the tools and opportunities to thrive in their communities and beyond.”



University of California, Merced

“One way that receiving Seal of Excelencia (2021) and recertification (2024) has impacted our Latinx students is by providing a mechanism for greater accountability—both in the development of initiatives that center evidence-based best practices and by underscoring the critical role that thoughtful assessment plays in determining success,” says Dr. Zulema Valdez, associate vice chancellor, Division of Equity, Justice & Inclusive Excellence, and professor of sociology at University of California, Merced (Merced). “Our university has stepped up its collaboration and partnership across multiple units to create sustainable programs and initiatives that positively impact Latinx students and our students more generally.”

One example of improved data collection and analysis is the Opportunity Fellowship program, which is currently in a pilot phase. This is an academic and career-oriented fellowship that allows students without employment authorization, including those who identify as non-DACA recipients, to gain academic and career related experience and a financial stipend. Fellows have the opportunity to participate in faculty research and developmental projects, enhancing their professional development.

“The design of this program has been enhanced by our team’s involvement with the Seal of Excelencia’s Evidence-Based Practices Institute, which will ensure our program is both impactful and sustainable,” says Valdez.

An example of an academic support program at Merced is EXCEL!, which serves students in the School of Natural Sciences by offering structured academic success coaching to students in academic difficulty or who stopped out. During the spring 2023 semester, students who participated in the EXCEL! program saw an average GPA increase of .64. Almost 52% of the students who were in academic difficulty returned in good standing or avoided dismissal thanks to GPA growth.

“[Recertification] reinforces our position as a leader in promoting a truly inclusive academic environment that fosters innovation, cultivates leadership and prepares Latinx students for success in an increasingly diverse global workforce,” says Valdez.



University of California, Riverside

“Since receiving the Seal of Excelencia, we have gathered and analyzed a wide range of intersectional data to better understand and address equity gaps across our institution,” says Dr. Estela A. Gavosto, associate vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion, University of California, Riverside (UCR). “In particular, our Office of Institutional Research has developed detailed dashboards that reveal equity gaps at the course level.

“These dashboards have been essential in identifying areas for improvement and developing interventions, especially in mitigating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our campus,” she adds. “We actively encourage faculty and staff to consult these dashboards to make informed, data-driven decisions that promote equity and student success.”

To promote recruitment, retention and completion for Chicane/Latine students, several new or enhanced practices and programs have been implemented at UCR. Among these is the Highlander Early Start Academy, a bridge program that supports first-year, first-generation students. By enabling them to earn eight to 10 credit units before their first fall quarter, the students gain a head start in their academic journey, easing their transition into college and improving retention rates.

UCR offers a variety of peer mentoring programs designed to help students navigate campus life, a contributor to first-year and transfer success. “Expanding these programs is one of the key elements to our brand new A Tu Lado initiative, which was just awarded a five-year grant from the Department of Education’s Hispanic Serving Institution’s program,” says Gavosto.

UCR has joined the Alliance of Hispanic-Serving Research Universities, which focuses on increasing Chicane/Latine graduate student enrollment and faculty representation.

“UCR’s commitment to excellence in serving Latine students is reflected in our ongoing efforts to provide meaningful high-impact opportunities that empower Latine students such as involvement in research and community engaged or entrepreneurial learning opportunities,” Gavosto says. “This is exemplified by our Carnegie Elective Classification for Community Engagement and the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities’ designation as an Innovation & Economic Prosperity university.”



University of Central Florida

“The recertification of the Seal of Excelencia conveys our commitment to Latino student success through our investment in time, resources and meaningful strategies that amplify their cultural assets as they pursue their academic and career goals,” says Dr. Cyndia Morales Muñiz, senior director of Hispanic Serving Institution Initiatives at the University of Central Florida (UCF). “The Seal has helped to foster partnerships and resources that have helped us scale student support and services. This includes two Hispanic Serving Institution Title V grants through the U.S. Department of Education.”

The first grant funded POTENCIAL, which includes a new High-Impact Practice Scholars Program. This provides students with the opportunity to get involved with faculty-mentored research experiences or community engagement opportunities. The first cohort of students has recently completed the program, noting its positive impact on them.

The second grant funded ENFERMERIA, a partnership between the Office of Hispanic Serving Institution Initiatives and the College of Nursing, College of Health Professions and Sciences and College of Graduate Studies that educates nurses for engagement, research, mentoring excellence and reinforcing interpretation access. This includes a new Hispanic Serving Healthcare Professionals Graduate Certificate Program, which equips nursing graduate students of all backgrounds to provide culturally congruent care to Hispanic/Latino communities. The inaugural class has completed the graduate certificate program.

“As one of three HSIs in the State University System of Florida and one of 22 Research 1 HSIs in the country, we embrace our responsibility in preparing the workforce and thought leaders of the future,” says Muñiz. “UCF works closely with our regional and state industries to build and strengthen programs that reflect their needs while providing access to earn a high-quality education that prepares students for success in the workforce or academia and ultimately a more prosperous future.”



Wilbur Wright College

“When students feel a sense of belonging with their college environment, they remain focused and engaged, which leads to academic success,” says Dr. Andrés A. Oroz, president of Wilbur Wright College (Wright College), a community college part of City Colleges of Chicago. “The Seal not only validates the efforts we’ve made to support our Latine students but also serves as an attraction for future students who seek a place where their culture and contributions are valued. As a result, we’re building a stronger, more diverse student body, which enhances the college experience both inside and outside the classroom.”

Of the more than 7,500 students enrolled at Wright College, 62% are Latino. The college emphasizes collaboration, communication and intentionality with a focus on serving and deepening partnerships with the community. It is intentional in building partnerships directly with the Latino-focused support units at University of Illinois Chicago, LARES, and Northeastern Illinois University, Caminos Al Éxito.

The taskforce for Latine Student Success at Wright College closely examines key data metrics, including enrollment, retention, graduation rates, transfer rates and course success rates. Enrollment has risen by 2% from fall 2023 to fall 2024, following a 1% increase the previous year. Among the expanded resources are mental health services, food security initiatives and tailored educational pathways. Additionally, the college has strengthened in-demand programs such as cybersecurity, computer science and engineering, which align with the needs of the local economy. There is also Chicago Roadmap, a partnership between Chicago Public Schools and the City Colleges of Chicago, which creates a seamless transition from high school to post-secondary education.

“This steady growth signals that we are creating real value for our students, offering them multiple pathways from professional certifications to transfer options at top-tier institutions,” says Oroz. “Our holistic approach—meeting students where they are, embracing their diversity and providing unwavering support—is paying off, and we are both grateful and energized to continue this important work.”

